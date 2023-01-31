Fortnite adds Son Gohan and Piccolo from Dragon Ball Super Both Piccolo and Son Gohan from Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO are making their way into Fortnite.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball is returning, and as recently revealed on the game’s social media channels, character Outfits including Son Gohan and Piccolo from the Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO film are being added as part of the v23.30 update.

While wielding great powers on the Battle Royale Island or collecting Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Adventure Island, venture as Dragon Team members Son Gohan or Piccolo. These new Outfits — and their matching accessories — are available in the Item Shop starting now!

The Son Gohan Outfit features a built-in Gohan’s Charging Up Emote that’ll allow you to switch to Super Saiyan, with the Super Saiyan Style selectable in the player’s Locker as well. Optional accessories you can pair with the Son Gohan Outfit include: Gohan’s Cape Back Bling, Gohan’s Beast Axe Pickaxe, and Capsule No. 576 Glider.

With the Piccolo Outfit, there’s a built-in Piccolo’s Charging Up Emote to manifest the Power Awakening version of Piccolo. Similarly, players can grab optional accessories for the Piccolo Outfit such as: Piccolo’s Cape and Turban Back Bling, Piccolo’s Demon Symbol Back Bling, Piccolo’s Handheld House Pickaxe, and Red Ribbon Army Aircraft Glider.

© Epic Games

In addition to the aforementioned character Outfits, the Kamehameha attack item and Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) mobility item are also being pulled out of the vault, with Dragon Ball Adventure Island likewise making a return.

Throughout each match in Battle Royale/Zero Build, the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) items will fall from the sky in capsules. Launch a devastating energy beam with the Kamehameha, and with the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun), take flight around the Island! The frequency of capsules will increase as the Storm closes in, meaning the end of each match will be primetime for an epic showdown. These two items will remain in Battle Royale/Zero Build until v23.40.

With the return of Dragon Ball Adventure Island from creator team Vysena Studios, players will be able to pay a visit to Goku’s House, Kami’s Palace, the Room of Spirit & Time, and Beerus’ Planet. Players will also be able to put their skills to the test in Tenkaichi Budokai in the area’s open PvP battle arena.

Free unlockable items will be on offer to further incentivize players to complete Dragon Ball-themed Weekly Quests on the island. By completing these Quests, players will be able to unlock the Orange Piccolo Spray with another opportunity to unlock the Gohan Beast Spray starting February 7 at 9 a.m. ET.

For more on these new Reality Augments and the addition of Son Gohan and Piccolo Outfits, be sure to check out the full post on the v23.30 update on the Fortnite Blog. And for more Fortnite news, check out some of our previous coverage including Dead Space's Isaac Clarke coming to Fortnite ahead of the remake's launch, and Fortnite temporarily disabling Hurdling after reports of it launching players into the sky.