Sony reportedly slashes PS VR2 HMD production after disappointing pre-orders [UPDATED]

A new report alleges that PS VR2 pre-orders have led Sony to reduce production.
Donovan Erskine
25

UPDATED (January 31, 2023 @ 10:20 a.m. PT): Sony has issued a statement refuting Bloomberg's reporting on production of the PlayStation VR2 being slashed. In a statement issued to GamesIndustry.biz, Sony claimed that Bloomberg's original report was false and that the company has "not cut PlayStation VR2 production numbers."

"[We are] seeing enthusiasm from PlayStation fans for the upcoming launch, which includes more than 30 titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Resident Evil Village," PlayStation said in its statement.

Original Story: Sony will soon release the PlayStation VR2, the latest iteration of its virtual reality hardware. Designed for the PlayStation 5, PS VR2 has multiple first and third-party games ready to go at launch. Set to release this February, pre-orders for the new HMD have been live for a couple of months, but those numbers may have been less than what Sony was hoping for. Pre-orders for the PS VR2 have reportedly been so low that Sony has significantly cut back on production.

A Bloomberg report published earlier this week alleged that Sony is dissatisfied with the pre-order numbers for the PlayStation VR2 prior to its February release. The company has reportedly halved its internal sales forecast for the device and has consequently scaled back its production. Back in October 2022, Sony stated its intention to produce 2 million PS VR2 units by March 2023, but if this report is indeed true, we can expect that number to now be closer to one million.

Key art for several games coming to PS VR2.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Potentially the biggest factor for the less-than-expected PS VR2 pre-order sales is its price. The PS VR2 costs $549.99 USD, which is more expensive than both the disc and digital versions of the PS5, which are required in order to use the new VR HMD. Though the situation has gotten better, the PlayStation 5 continues to be a difficult-to-find, highly sought-after piece of consumer hardware.

According to the report, Sony told one of its supply partners to expect fewer display panel orders, signaling the company’s lack of confidence in its hardware sales. Sony (SONY) stock took a sharp dive after the news started to get out. Sony has yet to make any public comment regarding changes to its PS VR2 outlook.

Arguably the biggest title coming to PlayStation VR2 is Horizon: Call of the Mountain. With just over a month to go until that launch, stick with Shacknews for more PS VR2 news.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 31, 2023 7:05 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Sony reportedly slashes PS VR2 HMD production after disappointing pre-orders

    • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 31, 2023 7:09 AM

      I read this analyst was wrong about Sony cutting production of the PS5 some months ago, Sony even released a press release saying that was BS.

      Seems he's also the source of the 2 million units at launch. Maybe he's 100% right and has good info this time.

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 31, 2023 8:14 AM

      What the hell? Weren’t they saying preorders were a lot higher than PSVR1’s?

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 31, 2023 9:13 AM

        No idea, but the 2 million units for launch was a thing this same guy came up with.

        I don’t doubt it’s going to be hard to sell, it’s more expensive than the console!

    • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 31, 2023 8:23 AM

      Think the price may not be that big of a deal if this dumb thing worked with PSVR games.

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 31, 2023 9:15 AM

        The games would probably look like shit even if they figure out how to map the inputs of the DS4 and moves to the new stuff.

        Some games even show you the DS4 floating around in game, maybe they were lazy to do a proper retro compatibility but I think it was still challenging.

      • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 31, 2023 9:18 AM

        Investment in making PSVR games work (universally) would not be worth the return.

        The popular PSVR games are largely getting updates.

      • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 31, 2023 9:27 AM

        This is 100% the reason I didn't order one. Ever since the PS4, Sony has been fucking up hard on long term support. Can't figure out how to force ps4vr games at a higher resolution or adapt DS4 controls to a DualSense? That's just fucking lazy cost cutting bullshit in an attempt to drive solely new hardware and software sales. It's biting them in the ass and I'm legit worried it's going to have a long term negative impact on the ecosystem/tech. Fucking Sony. :(

        • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 31, 2023 9:40 AM

          PS4? Hell, try the PSP. They ditched multiple generations of PS development for the Vita, then expected people to go along with it. Fuuuuuuuck that.

          • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            January 31, 2023 9:44 AM

            I still can't believe they had the capability to support PSP games on PS3 and they intentionally gated it off by only allowing it for "minis", then nerfed it again on the Vita and PStv. Like, God damn. Just a string of own goals.

        • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 31, 2023 10:49 AM

          How could they possibly do that without help from the developers, on each individual game? I just don't image they can do any sort of API-level thing that works for all games.

          • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            January 31, 2023 10:50 AM

            Why not?

          • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 31, 2023 10:57 AM

            Do you own a PSVR? It's a bunch of lights tracked by an external camera. All the positional tracking is computed by the PS4 based on data from one point (the PS4 camera).

            Then you have the dualshock 4. How is the PSVR2 headset supposed to track that? On PS4 that is tracked from the camera via the light in the front of the controller.

            • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              January 31, 2023 11:02 AM

              Cool, thanks for the detailed breakdown of why it's not possible for the controller of the operating system that ties everything together and all of the hardware and software controls in the process can't make a uniform translation layer to adapt the previous generation of games to the new generation of hardware. Given Sony's track record in this regard, you're correct, it's absolutely not a business decision driven by a desire to cut off all support from existing software purchases to enforce only new game purchases. It's definitely far too much of an engineering hurdle that can only be solved by additional hardware.

              • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
                reply
                January 31, 2023 11:20 AM

                I imagine there wasn't a uniform way all those games interfaced with the data streaming from the PSVR hardware.

                I really doubt there is a one size fits all translation layer Sony could make. Which means they would need to go game-by-game. Which means they would need help from the developers.

                Then the developers would say "no" becasue they're aren't going to sell enough copies of the game to make that money back.

                Like I said, some of the more popular PSVR games are getting ports, that the developers are doing.

                If you can find anybody knowledgeable who thinks it's realistic for Sony to make a library-spanning translation layer, I'm all ears.

              • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                January 31, 2023 11:41 AM

                Sony uses behind-the-scenes abstraction layer make PSVR games work with PSVR2:
                - Publishers say "we didn't want you to do that, we wanted to sell a patch to update to PS5"; Sony loses
                - Gamers say "this game doesn't work perfectly out of the box!; Sony loses
                - The lower-res graphics targetting the old headset look like shit on the higher-res VR2; Sony loses
                - Sony lets developers and publishers update their games on their own if they want to; Sony loses

                • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  January 31, 2023 11:49 AM

                  Sony already provides the functionality for PS4 games to run fine on a PS5 while allowing publishers to sell either separate PS5 versions, commercial patches to the PS5 version, or free upgrades to the PS5 version. Extending that support to PSVR wouldn't be anything the publishers would be unfamiliar with.

                  The PSVR library is small enough that compatibility concerns would be fairly trivial.

                  Definitely think there's merit to the idea that they don't want ugly ass old graphics on their high end new hardware. That goes hand in hand with them not wanting to support old software and push only new stuff.

                  I imagine devs and publishers do have an upgrade path for pushing out PSVR2 versions of games as separate SKUs regardless and I'm confident we're going to see plenty of double dipping post-launch. Nothing to the level of Nintendo, but they're a special level of asshole.

                  • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    January 31, 2023 11:55 AM

                    I think you're greatly underestimating how much devloper involvment would be needed to make PSVR games work on PSVR2. It's not the same thing as PS5>PS4 back compat for flat games.

                    THAT SAID.

                    I do think Sony could make it easier for devs to port by porting their own games first. Like Astro Bot, Wipeout Omega, etc. Then they could at least publish a framework for other devs to do their own ports if they wanted.

                  • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                    reply
                    January 31, 2023 11:56 AM

                    the first part isn't even close to the same thing. the entire control scheme is different, all of the hardware is different.

                    whether or not it is "fairly trivial" is really not something you, or I, or anyone currently discussing the topic have any realistic visibility over. it's pure speculation. for all we know, they could have attempted it and found that it was not even remotely feasible. things like increased latency, bad tracking, bad screen alignment, etc. etc. etc. there are TONS of technical reasons why it would be a massive struggle.

                    overall, how does Sony stand to benefit from not providing the controls abstraction layer? how would they be coming out ahead in this case? in what way are they going to double-dip? where's the extra profit here?

                  • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                    reply
                    January 31, 2023 11:57 AM

                    It sucks but I don't think this is Sony being greedy or lazy, if anything it would have made PS VR2 even more attractive, which would have been better for them.

                    Of the few games that are getting updates it seems the majority for now are going to be free, some others like Rez or Tetris effect are going to be a 10 bucks upgrade which isn't so bad considering they are adding haptics, eye tracking etc.

    • mobab legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 31, 2023 8:30 AM

      Besides lack of killer games, I rather not have to deal with a console cycle and a head gear cycle.

    • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 31, 2023 9:19 AM

      Sony could fix this VERY easily: allow it to also work with Steam VR

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 31, 2023 9:47 AM

        dunno, they want their 30% cut, if people use it but pc games the cut goes to Gaben

        and they are probably making shit on the hardware

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 31, 2023 9:28 AM

      The price is just crazy. Has there ever been a console add on that costs more than the console itself

      • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 31, 2023 9:29 AM

        Maybe the SegaCD or 32X?

      • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 31, 2023 9:29 AM

        Sega 32X and Sega CD would be my guesses. could have been roughly the same price, though.

      • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 31, 2023 9:31 AM

        It's cheap for a VR headset that advanced.

      • Proximate Cause moderator
        reply
        January 31, 2023 9:35 AM

        It’s a great price for the quality. For decent VR PC builds, you’re dropping 2K for the PC and maybe another 800-1000 for the VR gear.

        • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 31, 2023 9:42 AM

          yes but there are very very few of those and they were planning pre-selling two million of these things during a recession?

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 31, 2023 2:40 PM

          Yeah, its a much better HMD than the Index

          • lazarusb legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 31, 2023 2:41 PM

            Are there any PS5VR games you're excited about? The tech seems cool, but I haven't seen any titles I think I want to play.

            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              January 31, 2023 3:08 PM

              Nothing yet but I also haven't paid much attention. Not interested in picking it up atm.

            • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              January 31, 2023 3:15 PM

              I have it pre-ordered, I've got these for now:

              Horizon Call of the Mountain
              Resident Evil Village
              Gran Turismo 7
              No Man's Sky
              Pistol Whip

              Others I want to get:
              Pavlov
              Firewall Ultra
              Rez
              Tetris Effect
              Thumper
              The Walking Dead 1 & 2

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            January 31, 2023 3:01 PM

            But also still wired. I just don't see going back to a tethered headset ever.

            • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 31, 2023 3:07 PM

              I just can't imagine they could get wireless latency down to a point where it would work with foveated rendering. Pupils move fast

              • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                January 31, 2023 3:09 PM

                Hard to say. But I ran through Alyx streaming wirelessly and the freedom to get down and physically crawl through a duct, turn around, and walk around a large space absolutely was a game changer.

                • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  January 31, 2023 3:09 PM

                  Though fuck my knees hated it.

              • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                January 31, 2023 3:09 PM

                Yeah, the eye tracking rendering wouldn't be the same with more latency

                • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  January 31, 2023 3:11 PM

                  It's hard to say and depends entirely on the latency windows that could be achieved. The eye tracking itself probably wouldn't experience much lag, but round trip might.

    • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 31, 2023 9:42 AM

      the source on this rumor (Takashi Mochizuki) is low credibility

      https://www.reddit.com/r/technology/comments/10pus9v/sony_playstation_vr2_headset_preorder/j6n5cz3/

    • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 31, 2023 9:45 AM

      Sony responded:

      https://www.gamesindustry.biz/sony-we-have-not-cut-ps-vr-2-production-numbers

    • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 31, 2023 1:05 PM

      VR is fun for a few days every 3 months

      • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 31, 2023 1:08 PM

        I played Wipeout Omega in VR every day for a few months. Anything with a high skill ceiling is open to draw people in for a long time. Not a lot of that available in the VR space unfortunately. Beat Saber would be another one.

    • General Balsaga
      reply
      January 31, 2023 1:20 PM

      Halflife Alyx missing as launch title’d

