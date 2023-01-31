Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Unboxing & Review: Syberia: The World Before Mystery Box

We discover what's in this special package for Syberia: The World Before.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Readers who follow the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels may recall an interview with the team behind the upcoming Syberia: The World Before. For today, Head of Video Greg Burke is following up on that interview with a special package from publisher Microids. Let's unbox this assortment of Syberia-themed goodies.

Greg starts off with a look at the extremely limited certificate of authenticity, followed by a primer on the franchise. Plus, there's a rare book filled with sheet music from the game's soundtrack, as well as an art book filled with behind-the-scenes sketches and recognizable sites and characters from the Syberia series, a vinyl record, and a collectible figure.

Special thanks to Microids for sending this special package over. Syberia: The World Before is available now on PC. Those interested can check out our previous interview with the game's writer. For more unboxings like this one, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube. Are you interested in maybe owning one of these yourself? Check out the Shacknews Twitter account for information on how to enter our Syberia giveaway.

