Evening Reading - January 30, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Ending your Monday with some sudoku is always a good idea.

A city with no roads?

Ambiguousamphibian has done it again.

Learning about infinity

Buzz Lightyear's favorite subject.

Check out this neat beer arcade machine

Reckon you could win a beer?

Discovering a black hole

The universe is so cool.

Enjoy some artwork

Looks like moving through space at some insane speed.

MrBeast paid for 1,000 people to have their eyesight restored

It seems like some people are mad at him though? What do you think of this fellow?

A two-headed animal

Hold up...

Let's look at genres

Apparently horror does quite well!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Sam's cat Wednesday resting on a pillow

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola