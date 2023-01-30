Evening Reading - January 30, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake review: A splish-splash n' blast
- Dead Space (2023) review: Embrace the evolution
- Like A Dragon Ishin turns Kazuma Kiryu into the rugged samurai we've always wanted
- Tchia is already a charming, meditative spin on open world exploration
- Hitman: Freelancer breathes new life into the World of Assassination
- Don't Nod Montreal teases new narrative-based game
- Dead Island 2 will have a deck-building skill card system instead of skill trees
- Capcom Cup will shift entirely to PC for Last Chance Qualifier & Finals
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie TV trailer confirms Donkey Kong talks
- Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo reportedly not taking part in E3 2023
Your daily dose of sudoku
Ending your Monday with some sudoku is always a good idea.
A city with no roads?
Ambiguousamphibian has done it again.
Learning about infinity
Buzz Lightyear's favorite subject.
Check out this neat beer arcade machine
Reckon you could win a beer?
Discovering a black hole
The universe is so cool.
Enjoy some artwork
January 30, 2023
Looks like moving through space at some insane speed.
MrBeast paid for 1,000 people to have their eyesight restored
Twitter - Rich people should help others with their money— MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 30, 2023
Me - Okay, I’ll use my money to help people and I promise to give away all my money before I die. Every single penny.
Twitter - MrBeast bad
It seems like some people are mad at him though? What do you think of this fellow?
A two-headed animal
Took me a minute.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/uT4gcqftqo— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 29, 2023
Hold up...
Let's look at genres
This week I presented my research about the trends on the Steam marketplace and the finding that surprised me the most was that I realized every game developer at some time in their career should make a horror game. Here is why ⬇️⬇️💀☠️ pic.twitter.com/FbRxfZ6qn3— Chris (@AdventureMtn) January 28, 2023
Apparently horror does quite well!
