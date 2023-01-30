Evening Reading - January 30, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Ending your Monday with some sudoku is always a good idea.

A city with no roads?

Ambiguousamphibian has done it again.

Learning about infinity

Buzz Lightyear's favorite subject.

Check out this neat beer arcade machine

Reckon you could win a beer?

Discovering a black hole

The universe is so cool.

Enjoy some artwork

Looks like moving through space at some insane speed.

MrBeast paid for 1,000 people to have their eyesight restored

Twitter - Rich people should help others with their money



Me - Okay, I’ll use my money to help people and I promise to give away all my money before I die. Every single penny.



Twitter - MrBeast bad — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 30, 2023

It seems like some people are mad at him though? What do you think of this fellow?

A two-headed animal

Hold up...

Let's look at genres

This week I presented my research about the trends on the Steam marketplace and the finding that surprised me the most was that I realized every game developer at some time in their career should make a horror game. Here is why ⬇️⬇️💀☠️ pic.twitter.com/FbRxfZ6qn3 — Chris (@AdventureMtn) January 28, 2023

Apparently horror does quite well!

