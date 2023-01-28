Weekend Discussion - January 28, 2023

Happy Royal Rumble Day, everyone! Still filling in for a little while, so let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

ARRRRRR!!!

Man, remember when Pirates of the Caribbean was the hotness?

How to GoldenEye

Here’s how you get the Goldeneye “sonar” effect! pic.twitter.com/kaLhQOLn42 — Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) January 27, 2023

There are a lot of things wrong with GoldenEye's re-release, but the music and sound design aren't any of them.

And even if I did get past the janky Switch controls...

Oh right. I’m terrible at Golden Eye. Now I remember. — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) January 28, 2023

Yes. That.

Saturday is for trolling

Super Mario Maker 2 troll videos continue to be some of the most entertaining things to watch on YouTube.

Ready to Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble is tonight, one of the few nights of the year where EVERYBODY is a wrestling fan. Watch it on Peacock!

Weekend grooves

Continuing through this year's MAGFest, here's a live performance from Lame Genie.

