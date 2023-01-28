Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - January 28, 2023

Pirating, Mario Making, and Royal Rumbling are part of this Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Happy Royal Rumble Day, everyone! Still filling in for a little while, so let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

ARRRRRR!!!

Man, remember when Pirates of the Caribbean was the hotness?

How to GoldenEye

There are a lot of things wrong with GoldenEye's re-release, but the music and sound design aren't any of them.

And even if I did get past the janky Switch controls...

Yes. That.

Saturday is for trolling

Super Mario Maker 2 troll videos continue to be some of the most entertaining things to watch on YouTube.

Ready to Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble is tonight, one of the few nights of the year where EVERYBODY is a wrestling fan. Watch it on Peacock!

Weekend grooves

Continuing through this year's MAGFest, here's a live performance from Lame Genie.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

