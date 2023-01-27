Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 27: Step into Hitman's World of Assassination

The business of assassination is booming for Agent 47. With the release of the Freelancer update, Hitman has become a full-blown World of Assassination. Want to see what it looks like? Head on over to Steam, where the full Hitman: World of Assassination package is now available and on sale. If that's not enough and you still want to do some more globetrotting, check out the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which is on sale across various storefronts. It's one of the first such deals for the Uncharted compilation and the price is pretty nice for anyone looking to experience Nathan Drake's journey.

Elsewhere, Steam Lunar New Year deals, the Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale, and the Humble Winter Sale are both still up and running. Plus, you can find that a lot of GOG.com's deals from last week are still available. Plus, a few new titles are on sale there, including the Fallout series, Two Point Hospital, and more.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of January, select from the following games: Catizens, Surgeon Simulator 2, Creaks, The Elder Scrolls Online, Homefront: The Revolution, Giants Uprising, Organs Please, A Juggler's Tale, Death Road to Canada, The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Anvil Saga, Autonauts vs. Piratebots, When The Past Was Around, Alchemist Simulator, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Human Fall Flat, Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Gigapocalypse, Vanaris Tactics, and Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code JAN18 to save 18% off all regular retail priced PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive DOOM Eternal, Tribes of Midcard, Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG, OlliOlli World Rad Edition, Grow: Song of the Evertree, Conan Chop Chop, Hokko Life, and The Serpent Rogue. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $15 for Starsand, SurrounDead, Volcanoids, The Long Dark: Survival Edition, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, SCUM, and Chernobylite Enhanced Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $15 for Source of Madness, PowerSlave Exhumed, Haiku the Robot, and Supraland Six Inches Under. Pay $20 to also receive Submerged: Hidden Depths and ZERO Sievert. Pay $23 to also receive Prehistoric Kingdom. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands, Forager, Kitaria Fables, and Serin Fate. Pay $14 to also receive Re:Legend, Spirit of the Island, and Len's Island. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

