Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 27: Step into Hitman's World of Assassination

The business of assassination is booming for Agent 47. With the release of the Freelancer update, Hitman has become a full-blown World of Assassination. Want to see what it looks like? Head on over to Steam, where the full Hitman: World of Assassination package is now available and on sale. If that's not enough and you still want to do some more globetrotting, check out the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which is on sale across various storefronts. It's one of the first such deals for the Uncharted compilation and the price is pretty nice for anyone looking to experience Nathan Drake's journey.
Elsewhere, Steam Lunar New Year deals, the Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale, and the Humble Winter Sale are both still up and running. Plus, you can find that a lot of GOG.com's deals from last week are still available. Plus, a few new titles are on sale there, including the Fallout series, Two Point Hospital, and more.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Adios - FREE until 2/2
- Hell is Others - FREE until 2/2
- 2K Publisher Sale
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $35.99 (40% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $29.99 (70% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store 2K Publisher Sale.
- World War Z Aftermath - $19.99 (50% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - $14.99 (50% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of January, select from the following games: Catizens, Surgeon Simulator 2, Creaks, The Elder Scrolls Online, Homefront: The Revolution, Giants Uprising, Organs Please, A Juggler's Tale, Death Road to Canada, The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Anvil Saga, Autonauts vs. Piratebots, When The Past Was Around, Alchemist Simulator, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Human Fall Flat, Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Gigapocalypse, Vanaris Tactics, and Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Ixion [Steam] - $23.44 (33% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $25.49 (49% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $17.59 (56% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $17.39 (71% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $24.59 (59% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $30.99 (69% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $43.19 (64% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Ubisoft] - $14.79 (63% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.19 (64% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $16.19 (73% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
Gamebillet
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $38.95 (22% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $24.95 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $12.95 (74% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $17.01 (72% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $26.09 (57% off)
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $17.21 (43% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $25.69 (57% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $16.84 (58% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $15.84 (74% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $16.84 (58% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $10.39 (79% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $32.74 (35% off)
- Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $16.84 (44% off)
Gamersgate
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $30.59 (24% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Eyes in the Dark [Steam] - $8.77 (41% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $8.99 (78% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $19.36 (87% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $6.74 (78% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection [Steam] - $10.79 (46% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.59 (82% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.59 (82% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour [Steam] - $1.79 (91% off)
GamesPlanet
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $31.00 (38% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $31.99 (68% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $16.99 (72% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.99 (58% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $25.99 (57% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (69% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $17.99 (88% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Dishonored 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/1)
- The Evil Within 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/1)
- Beat Cop - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/4)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $19.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Immortality - $14.99 (25% off)
- Card Shark - $14.99 (25% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $18.19 (35% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $8.74 (75% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $11.99 (40% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Loop Hero - $7.49 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $13.71 (72% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $8.74 (65% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Alien Isolation Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $7.49 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy - $6.99 (30% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code JAN18 to save 18% off all regular retail priced PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $34.71 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $31.67 (47% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $22.95 (62% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $17.60 (56% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $29.04 (42% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $25.49 (49% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [Steam] - $34.40 (57% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.19 (56% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $15.48 (74% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Ubisoft] - $17.20 (66% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $17.40 (56% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $15.30 (74% off)
- Okami HD [Steam] - $8.70 (56% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen [Steam] - $4.17 (86% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $10.25 (59% off)
- Outlast Trinity [Steam] - $7.08 (88% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive DOOM Eternal, Tribes of Midcard, Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG, OlliOlli World Rad Edition, Grow: Song of the Evertree, Conan Chop Chop, Hokko Life, and The Serpent Rogue. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $15 for Starsand, SurrounDead, Volcanoids, The Long Dark: Survival Edition, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, SCUM, and Chernobylite Enhanced Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $15 for Source of Madness, PowerSlave Exhumed, Haiku the Robot, and Supraland Six Inches Under. Pay $20 to also receive Submerged: Hidden Depths and ZERO Sievert. Pay $23 to also receive Prehistoric Kingdom. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 for Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands, Forager, Kitaria Fables, and Serin Fate. Pay $14 to also receive Re:Legend, Spirit of the Island, and Len's Island. These activate on Steam.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $20.39 (66% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete [Steam] - $18.19 (35% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $32.99 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Soundfall [Steam] - $10.49 (65% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $15.49 (69% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $16.49 (85% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Descenders [Steam] - $8.74 (65% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Winter Sale is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
- Coffee Stain Publishing
- 505 Games
- Humble Games
- Private Division
- Kasedo
- Bandai Namco
- PlayStation Studios
- Devolver Digital
- Capcom
- Ubisoft
- Paradox Interactive
- Plaion
- Rockstar Games
- Konami
- Techland
- CD Projekt RED
- Idea Factory
- Xbox Game Studios
- TaleWorlds Entertainment
- Sega
- Frontier Developments
- Focus Entertainment
- 2K Games
- WB Games
- Bethesda
- THQ Nordic
- NIS America
- Team 17
- Rebellion
- Kalypso Media
Ubisoft Store
- Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale
- Far Cry 6 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $19.80 (67% off)
- Riders Republic - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $16.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (70% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Lunar New Year Sale.
Steam
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $38.49 (45% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $34.99 (30% off)
- Steam Base Builder Fest
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dyson Sphere Program [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Astroneer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Subnautica - $9.89 (67% off)
- Subnautica Below Zero - $12.59 (58% off)
- More from the Steam Base Builder Fest.
- Xbox Game Studios Lunar New Year Sale
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $25.19 (37% off)
- Gears Tactics - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox Game Studios Lunar New Year Sale.
- Capcom Lunar New Year Sale
- 2023 Devil May Cry Lunar New Year Pack - $23.98 (79% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $29.99 (25% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition + Season 5 Premium Pass - $19.19 (73% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Lunar New Year Sale.
- Sega Lunar New Year Sale
- Persona 5 Royal - $41.99 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $26.59 (62% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $17.99 (40% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 - $32.99 (45% off)
- The Judgement Collection - $88.32 (32% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $24.49 (65% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $19.92 (67% off)
- More from the Steam Sega Lunar New Year Sale.
- Electronic Arts New Year Sale
- Need for Speed Unbound - $34.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $19.79 (67% off)
- It Takes Two - $14.79 (63% off)
- F1 2022 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $4.79 (88% off)
- GRID Legends - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the Electronic Arts New Year Sale.
- Bandai Namco Lunar New Year Sale
- Tales of Arise - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $19.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 1/30 @ 10AM PT)
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - $14.99 (80% off)
- CODE VEIN - $15.99 (80% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Bandai Namco Lunar New Year Sale.
- Rockstar Games Sale
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (63% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Max Payne Complete Pack - $16.48 (70% off)
- L.A. Noire - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Rockstar Games Sale.
- God of War - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Golfie - $13.49 (25% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $12.00 (80% off)
- DayZ - $26.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- GTFO - $31.99 (20% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - $14.99 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.94 (67% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 27: Step into Hitman's World of Assassination