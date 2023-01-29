Weekend Discussion - January 29, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Let's learn about space and time

The universe is so interesting. The fact that our knowledge and understanding breaks down at a certain point is alarming, but also exciting.

Anna Kendrick eats spicy wings

Anna is so cool. Although, she's feeling a bit hot here I guess! I love that Sean is able to get such high-profile actors onto the show.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a rather monstrous puzzle today. Sit back and enjoy the show!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Nerf Eager Edge

Eager Edge needs a nerf in PvE.



I believe a really good nerf for Eager Edge would be the removal of the tracking onto random enemies while I am attempting to Shatterskate or Wellskate (or just go forward). — 🍷All The Players🍷 (@All_The_Players) January 26, 2023

Yes please. I'm so sick of hitting enemies with such accuracy.

Goldeneye is here and it is glorious

Going to be a lot of bad Goldeneye takes in the coming days. Back then no one expected Goldeneye to become what it did. There wasn't anything like it on consoles. Some of my favorite gaming memories are playing that with friends all night. It deserves all of its praise. — Philip Summers (@heyphilsummers) January 26, 2023

At the time, it was the greatest thing since sliced bread.

Learning about weird things in video games

In LEGO Lord of the Rings on PS3, the hobbits shrink. Very, very, very slowly.



If you adjust your power settings and leave the game running overnight, they'll only come up to Gandalf's shins. https://t.co/b5awYiqO9V — Matt Phillips (bigevilboss@mastodon.gamedev.place) (@bigevilboss) January 24, 2023

I love that the Hobbits shrink. They were already so small!

Elder Scrolls IV was perfect

Oblivion vibes pic.twitter.com/flJU595r1c — Y2K era PC Game Aesthetics (@pc2000s) January 24, 2023

I will not be taking any questions.

What Xbox games would you like to see make a return?

The ace up Microsoft's sleeve: pic.twitter.com/buADkOCqfh — Sacred Icon (@sacrediconpod) January 24, 2023

Microsoft has such a rich backlog.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

