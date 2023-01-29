Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Discussion - January 29, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Let's learn about space and time

The universe is so interesting. The fact that our knowledge and understanding breaks down at a certain point is alarming, but also exciting.

Anna Kendrick eats spicy wings

Anna is so cool. Although, she's feeling a bit hot here I guess! I love that Sean is able to get such high-profile actors onto the show.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a rather monstrous puzzle today. Sit back and enjoy the show!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Nerf Eager Edge

Yes please. I'm so sick of hitting enemies with such accuracy.

Goldeneye is here and it is glorious

At the time, it was the greatest thing since sliced bread.

Learning about weird things in video games

I love that the Hobbits shrink. They were already so small!

Elder Scrolls IV was perfect

I will not be taking any questions.

What Xbox games would you like to see make a return?

Microsoft has such a rich backlog.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to support us without dipping into the wallet? Check out Shackpets on iOS and Android! You can vote on which pet picture you think is cutest, which will no doubt be ones of my little boy Rad!

Sam's cat Rad having a snooze

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola