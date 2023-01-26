Evening Reading - January 26, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Prime Gaming free titles for February include The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind
- Season: A Letter to the future review: If I could turn back time
- Splatoon 3 Splatfest 5 has us choosing chocolates between Dark vs. Milk vs. White
- EA confirms Dead Space remake has New Game+ with a secret ending
- Road 96: Mile 0 is a prequel to the 2021 adventure game
- Elden Ring & Stray lead Game Developers Choice Awards 2023 nominees
- The Last of Us HBO Max TV series will not venture outside of the events of the games
- Naughty Dog is 'moving on' from Uncharted, says Neil Druckmann
- Hitman's Freelancer Mode launches as the trilogy transitions to World of Assassination
- Meet Your Maker kicks off a base-building & raiding Open Beta in February
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
On-court food delivery
Did a delivery guy just walk on the court? 🤔😅 pic.twitter.com/iBjTRXaw2X— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2023
Now that's 5-star service.
Goldeneye pause music creator on its legacy
it's so bizarre that the Goldeneye pause music has developed a life of its own, something that took me 20 mins to write and I didn't have a clue what I was doing. Constantly on the phone to @norgans because I'd broken something or couldn't understand what was going on!— Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) January 25, 2023
The absolute legend didn't even know he was cooking up pure heat.
Action dog
I post this video every year because it makes me happy. I hope it makes you happy too. pic.twitter.com/A0gS0si0Qs— Jed (@Jedshepherd) January 24, 2023
The knockout punch really makes this video.
Jealous Spartan
Well worth the distraction, Spartan. 👀— Halo (@Halo) January 26, 2023
Joint Fire is live until Jan. 31. pic.twitter.com/wXjnxOgR60
You could certainly use this meme to make commentary on the current state of the Halo franchise.
Lake of Rage art
Lake of Rage by @foofarawr ✨ pic.twitter.com/ottogzJWz4— PokéTrends (@PokeTrends) January 26, 2023
Would love to see a 2D Pokemon game with cutscenes like this.
Creator Class 2023 line-up
CREATOR CLASH 2 IS GONNA BE A STACKED ONE 🥊 pic.twitter.com/rzyNlIrgm1— Creator Clash (@TheCreatorClash) January 24, 2023
Dope line-up that's raising money for charity!
How trailer music is made
This is super fascinating.
Parks and Rec reunion on SNL
Amy Poehler & Aubrey Plaza reprised their roles from ‘Parks and Recreation’ on #SNL. Leslie Knope & April Ludgate 🙌🏾— Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) January 22, 2023
pic.twitter.com/TxJVCTRRUL
Really warms my heart.
Intensely harrowing moments
A classic right here https://t.co/hIthPKsRi9 pic.twitter.com/cerlAtFEOc— ✭𝙅𝙊𝙍𝙄𝙄✭ (@JoriiMin) January 25, 2023
I've had the same reaction while playing Left 4 Dead a couple of time
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 26, 2023
-
BUMP https://i.imgur.com/IDbFpdR.mp4 (SOUND)
-