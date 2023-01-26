Evening Reading - January 26, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

On-court food delivery

Did a delivery guy just walk on the court? 🤔😅 pic.twitter.com/iBjTRXaw2X — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2023

Now that's 5-star service.

Goldeneye pause music creator on its legacy

it's so bizarre that the Goldeneye pause music has developed a life of its own, something that took me 20 mins to write and I didn't have a clue what I was doing. Constantly on the phone to @norgans because I'd broken something or couldn't understand what was going on! — Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) January 25, 2023

The absolute legend didn't even know he was cooking up pure heat.

Action dog

I post this video every year because it makes me happy. I hope it makes you happy too. pic.twitter.com/A0gS0si0Qs — Jed (@Jedshepherd) January 24, 2023

The knockout punch really makes this video.

Jealous Spartan

Well worth the distraction, Spartan. 👀



Joint Fire is live until Jan. 31. pic.twitter.com/wXjnxOgR60 — Halo (@Halo) January 26, 2023

You could certainly use this meme to make commentary on the current state of the Halo franchise.

Lake of Rage art

Would love to see a 2D Pokemon game with cutscenes like this.

Creator Class 2023 line-up

CREATOR CLASH 2 IS GONNA BE A STACKED ONE 🥊 pic.twitter.com/rzyNlIrgm1 — Creator Clash (@TheCreatorClash) January 24, 2023

Dope line-up that's raising money for charity!

How trailer music is made

This is super fascinating.

Parks and Rec reunion on SNL

Amy Poehler & Aubrey Plaza reprised their roles from ‘Parks and Recreation’ on #SNL. Leslie Knope & April Ludgate 🙌🏾

pic.twitter.com/TxJVCTRRUL — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) January 22, 2023

Really warms my heart.

Intensely harrowing moments

I've had the same reaction while playing Left 4 Dead a couple of time

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia is patiently waiting for you to vote for her on Shackpets

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.