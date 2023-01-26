Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - January 26, 2023

It's Thursday (Friday Eve), so let's make the final weekend push with some Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

On-court food delivery

Now that's 5-star service.

Goldeneye pause music creator on its legacy

The absolute legend didn't even know he was cooking up pure heat.

Action dog

The knockout punch really makes this video.

Jealous Spartan

You could certainly use this meme to make commentary on the current state of the Halo franchise.

Lake of Rage art

Would love to see a 2D Pokemon game with cutscenes like this.

Creator Class 2023 line-up

Dope line-up that's raising money for charity!

How trailer music is made

This is super fascinating.

Parks and Rec reunion on SNL

Really warms my heart.

Intensely harrowing moments

I've had the same reaction while playing Left 4 Dead a couple of time

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

