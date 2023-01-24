Evening Reading - January 24, 2023

Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers. You made it through another slog of an early day in the week. It’s time to head for the peak and coast into the weekend, but before we get there, it’s time to shut down another fine day of posting. That means I’ve got another fresh Evening Reading for you, fresh off the press. Enjoy, won’t you?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from the Internet!!!

Keep your hands to yourself in soccer

Buddy didn’t seem like he meant to slap the card out of the ref’s hand. Ref didn’t look like he cared either way, haha.

Bart World No Mercy

bart world no mercy pic.twitter.com/69WiDog7JT — heather vomiting god!!! (@hvg_core) January 23, 2023

Bart world no mercy

Sonic the Hedgehog my ride

I’d let them make my car that cool. Gotta go fast.

Best boy is back in KOF

Shingo Yabuki is live in King of Fighters XV. Here’s our best boy’s silly theme. Happy to have him in the game.

Some good chinchilla scritches

I want to be as happy and chill as that chinchilla, but I’m happy it got the good pets regardless.

Tiger, tiger, in the flat

A New York City police officer comes face-to-face with Ming, a 350 lb tiger secretly living in an apartment in Harlem in 2003. Read more: https://t.co/fi55h70YI2 pic.twitter.com/N9tdg14Pha — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) January 24, 2023

Cops are knocking, where you at?

Which Pika would you pick?

Mimikyu is my personal fav, but they’re all pretty good.

And that’s that. We hope you enjoyed this January 24 edition of the Evening Reading. Your readership means a lot to us. If you’d like to support Shacknews, then don’t forget about Mercury, where you can help out for as little as a dollar a month. If you don’t have a dollar, you don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can engage in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. You’ll also find lovely critters like my dog there.

Flaff has her full winter coat and is patiently awaiting good scritches.

Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. We hope you have a good evening. Up to any fun and games? Let us know in the Chatty below!