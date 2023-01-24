Marvel Snap Season Pass point system explained Here's how Marvel Snap determines how many Season Pass points you get after matches.

In Marvel Snap, the Season Pass offers a way to earn a unique card, as well as credits, gold, and exclusive cosmetics. Players primarily progress through the Battle Pass by completing daily and seasonal challenges. However, players also passively earn Battle Pass progression by simply playing games. The amount earned after each game is determined by a handful of factors, so let’s break down Marvel Snap’s Season Pass point system.

Marvel Snap Season Pass point system explained



Source: Second Dinner

While the largest chunk of Season Pass progression in Marvel Snap will come from the daily and seasonal challenges, developer Second Dinner provides an additional way to progress your pass and unlock rewards. After each game, you will earn a handful of points based on the match outcome and your performance during it. Here’s the breakdown:

Each turn completed: 1 XP

Each lane won at the end of game: 10 XP

If you play the full six turns of a game, you’ll be walking away with 6 XP towards your Season Pass at minimum. If you manage to win at least one or two lanes, you’ll be walking away with approximately 16 - 26 XP. If you dominate your opponent and win all three lanes, 36 XP is the highest amount of Season Pass XP you can passively earn from a match. Wins and losses do not determine the amount of XP rewarded to you.

Each tier of the Marvel Snap Season Pass requires 1,000 total XP to move onto the next tier. Because of that, the handful of points earned from matches doesn’t seem like much. However, it proves to be quite helpful if you’ve already completed all of your available challenges. If you’re someone that plays a lot of Marvel Snap, you’ll accumulate a large amount of Season Pass XP by playing games. For more Marvel Snap content, Shacknews has the information you need.