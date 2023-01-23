Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - January 23, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Welcome to another Monday evening. Tonight, Simon is solving a puzzle positively packed full of killer cages. Unfortunately, no digits are given!

Portal 2 puzzle time

There are some fantastic puzzles designed by the community for Portal 2. I just recently finished Portal Reloaded. An incredible game.

The discoveries of 2022

Here are some of the breakthroughs in astronomy and physics from 2022.

Do you use subtitles more often?

I'm certainly noticing more "realistic" performances where actors seem to mumble or speak softly.

Learning about Elden Ring's stealth

For all the clashing of swords, Elden Ring can be quite the sneaky game.

Thinking about the multiverse

It's learning time!

2023 computer in the 2000s

I can see it now. Logging into Discord after a long day of work. Booting up HaloInfinite.exe for some Team Slayer.

Teachers getting married

I think they're right. Teachers always wound up with the most insane surnames.

Another retro throwback

I remember taking great care in designing and altering my screensaver.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Sam's cat Rad curled up asleep on a blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

Hello, Meet Lola