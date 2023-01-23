Evening Reading - January 23, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Welcome to another Monday evening. Tonight, Simon is solving a puzzle positively packed full of killer cages. Unfortunately, no digits are given!

Portal 2 puzzle time

There are some fantastic puzzles designed by the community for Portal 2. I just recently finished Portal Reloaded. An incredible game.

The discoveries of 2022

Here are some of the breakthroughs in astronomy and physics from 2022.

Do you use subtitles more often?

I'm certainly noticing more "realistic" performances where actors seem to mumble or speak softly.

Learning about Elden Ring's stealth

For all the clashing of swords, Elden Ring can be quite the sneaky game.

Thinking about the multiverse

It's learning time!

2023 computer in the 2000s

I can see it now. Logging into Discord after a long day of work. Booting up HaloInfinite.exe for some Team Slayer.

Teachers getting married

no bc when teachers got married and changed their name in elementary school, why was the new name always insane omg — zae (@itszaeok) January 21, 2023

I think they're right. Teachers always wound up with the most insane surnames.

Another retro throwback

3D Maze pic.twitter.com/F8L0X09yMd — Retro Tech Dreams (@RetroTechDreams) January 22, 2023

I remember taking great care in designing and altering my screensaver.

