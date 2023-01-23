Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR delayed past PSVR2 launch to March

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR was originally supposed to be one of the launch titles for PSVR2, but will be pushed back a month to ensure quality.
TJ Denzer
Image via Supermassive Games
1

As we get closer to the launch of the PlayStation VR2, we have a better idea of many of the games coming when it comes out in February. Unfortunately, Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is going to miss the launch. Originally set to come out as one of the launch titles for PSVR2, Switchback VR has now been pushed back a month and will be launching in March 2023 instead.

Supermassive Games announced the delay of The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR via the Supermassive Twitter. According to the announcement, Switchback VR is being pushed back from the PSVR2 launch to March 2023.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR delay tweet.
The delay to Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR will push it to March, instead of the launch date of the PSVR2.
Source: Twitter

With The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR being pushed out of the PSVR2 launch window, its launch lineup loses an original title, albeit not for long. Switchback VR is similar to Supermassive’s previously released VR title, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, but where that focused on the events and lore of the original Until Dawn, Switchback VR focuses on the events and lore of the entire Dark Pictures Anthology. It will still be an on-rails shooter in which players engage in roller coasters through interestingly arranged Dark Pictures-inspired attractions.

With the PSVR2 coming out on February 22, 2023 and The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR coming just a month later now, stay tuned for more details and coverage on the game as it becomes available, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

