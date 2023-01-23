The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR delayed past PSVR2 launch to March The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR was originally supposed to be one of the launch titles for PSVR2, but will be pushed back a month to ensure quality.

As we get closer to the launch of the PlayStation VR2, we have a better idea of many of the games coming when it comes out in February. Unfortunately, Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is going to miss the launch. Originally set to come out as one of the launch titles for PSVR2, Switchback VR has now been pushed back a month and will be launching in March 2023 instead.

Supermassive Games announced the delay of The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR via the Supermassive Twitter. According to the announcement, Switchback VR is being pushed back from the PSVR2 launch to March 2023.

It has always been our aim to release in the launch window of the new PSVR 2 headset, but it is also massively important to us that you, the players, receive the most polished, terrifying experience possible when you strap in for your first ride in Switchback VR. With this in mind, we have made the difficult decision to set a new launch date of March 16, 2023.

Source: Twitter

With The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR being pushed out of the PSVR2 launch window, its launch lineup loses an original title, albeit not for long. Switchback VR is similar to Supermassive’s previously released VR title, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, but where that focused on the events and lore of the original Until Dawn, Switchback VR focuses on the events and lore of the entire Dark Pictures Anthology. It will still be an on-rails shooter in which players engage in roller coasters through interestingly arranged Dark Pictures-inspired attractions.

With the PSVR2 coming out on February 22, 2023 and The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR coming just a month later now, stay tuned for more details and coverage on the game as it becomes available, right here at Shacknews.