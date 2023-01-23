Dragon Age: Dreadwolf production director Mac Walters leaves BioWare Mac Walters had been with BioWare for 19 years leading up to his departure from the developer in the midst of Dreadwolf's development.

A major player in the development of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has left its developer, BioWare, recently. Mac Walters is one of the veterans at BioWare that had worked on some of its biggest projects, and he was working on the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as its production director. However, Walters recently announced his exit from BioWare and the project and it remains to be seen what effects it will have on Dreadwolf

Mac Walters announced his exit from BioWare via his LinkedIn profile on January 21, 2023, as spotted by Eurogamer. His exit from the company seems to be on good and mutual terms:

With a new year comes new adventures. As some of you already know, at the end of last year I decided to leave BioWare. These past 19 years have been a life-changing experience to say the least, and it made the choice to go very difficult. I’ve worked with so many wonderful people and had the privilege to be a part of the most amazing teams and projects. It’s hard to fathom it all, and I know I’ll be reflecting on it for years to come.

Source: LinkedIn

Mac Walters has been a substantial voice in the history of BioWare. He was a lead writer on Mass Effect 2 and 3’s initial launch. He was also the creative director on Mass Effect: Andromeda. All of this led up to Walters being the production director on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which was initially introduced as Dragon Age 4 at The Game Awards 2020. While it’s not out of the ordinary for a large-scale game development project to shed talent as it moves through different stages of production, Walters’ case seems different. As a high-level lead on the project, it seems more like one where Walters would be necessary to the game through its final stages.

Such as the case, one wonders if this could effect Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’s development, which was said to have passed its Alpha milestone in October 2022. Stay tuned as we watch for further updates on the game, here at Shacknews.