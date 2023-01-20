Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews Dump - January 20, 2023

It's the end of the week, and we've got loads of hot news topics to unpack on this edition of the Shacknews Dump!
TJ Denzer
1

It seems to have been a dismantling week throughout the tech industry. Between Ubisoft workers ready to strike, Panda Global’s last remaining Smash players leaving, and a nonstop wave of layoffs, it’s hard to say it was a good news week, but it won’t stop us from discussing what went down on another episode of the Shacknews Dump.

On this January 20 episode of the Shacknews Dump, we address the layoffs running rampant throughout the tech and games industries. Where does it end? Meanwhile, over in Twitter news, the company auctioned off a large portion of its San Francisco office furniture, breakroom appliances, and various memorabilia. Seems things are going well for Musk. Just as well, Ubisoft Paris is seemingly preparing to strike after unfortunately comments made by Yves Guillemot.

Tune in as we discuss these and other hot news topics on the Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Here’s the rundown of topics coming on today’s episode of the Shacknews Dump:

It's a rough and tumble Dump this week, but we have the fortitude to power through it. Join us as we talk about the week’s hottest news topics. The Shacknews Dump will be going live shortly.

