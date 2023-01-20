Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 20: Lunar New Year deals begin

The Lunar New Year season is just getting started and console storefronts are getting in on the action early. Xbox isn't wasting any time offering big discounts on games like Sonic Frontiers, Persona 5 Royal, and even games in the Halo franchise. Similarly, Nintendo's third-party partners have a parade of deals coming through for the holiday season. Look for Lunar New Year discounts from publishers like Sega, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Warner Bros., and many more.
PlayStation is taking it easy after an exhausting Christmas and New Year season. However, one deal of interest is The Callisto Protocol, which is getting its first discount on Sony's storefront. If you want it on PS5, now's the time to maybe give it a look.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Iris Fall - FREE!
- Autonauts - FREE!
- PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Over 400 add-ons are on sale as part of the Countdown Add-On Sale.
- Lunar New Year Sale
- Sonic Frontiers [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Origins Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Pentiment [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 23 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Gotham Knights [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- As Dusk Falls [Xbox Series X] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Deluxe Edition [Xbox Game Preview] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $38.99 (35% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $29.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $24.49 (65% off)
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Lunar New Year Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Construction Simulator Extended Edition [Xbox Series X] - $43.99 (20% off)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - $12.49 (75% off)
- Empire of Sin Premium Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Stellaris Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- The Callisto Protocol [PS5/PS4] - $55.99 (20% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Games Under $20 Sale
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle [PS5] - $18.19 (35% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (50% off)
- God of War Digital Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $15.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Outlast Trinity - $5.89 (90% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $5.99 (70% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fallout 76 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Axiom Verge 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Warner Bros. Games January Sale
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $14.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Bandai Namco Lunar New Year Sale
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom - $37.49 (25% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Deluxe Edition - $40.14 (27% off)
- PAC-MAN 99 Mode Unlock - $9.74 (35% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Deluxe Edition - $59.49 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Deluxe Edition - $17.99 (80% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja Story - $4.99 (75% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $14.99 (75% off)
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Plus - $5.99 (70% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL - $19.99 (60% off)
- QuickSpot - $9.99 (50% off)
- SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION - $8.99 (85% off)
- Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris - $34.99 (30% off)
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $7.49 (85% off)
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series Special Bundle - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale
- Just Dance 2023 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $44.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $11.99 (80% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Family Feud - $9.89 (67% off)
- Hungry Shark World - $1.99 (80% off)
- Jeopardy - $7.99 (60% off)
- Legendary Fishing - $4.49 (85% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $9.89 (67% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $15.99 (60% off)
- Risk Global Domination - $7.99 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sports Party - $7.99 (80% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $11.99 (80% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off0
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Lunar New Year Sale
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1+2+3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $19.99 (66% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $34.99 (41% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.99 (37% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $38.99 (35% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.99 (46% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - $29.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Nobody Saves the World - $14.99 (40% off)
- Soundfall - $11.99 (60% off)
- Tinykin - $19.99 (20% off)
- Terror of Hemasaurus - $11.99 (20% off)
- Lost in Random - $5.99 (80% off)
- Roguebook - $12.49 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 20: Lunar New Year deals begin