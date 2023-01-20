Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 20: Lunar New Year deals begin

The Lunar New Year season is just getting started and console storefronts are getting in on the action early. Xbox isn't wasting any time offering big discounts on games like Sonic Frontiers, Persona 5 Royal, and even games in the Halo franchise. Similarly, Nintendo's third-party partners have a parade of deals coming through for the holiday season. Look for Lunar New Year discounts from publishers like Sega, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Warner Bros., and many more.

PlayStation is taking it easy after an exhausting Christmas and New Year season. However, one deal of interest is The Callisto Protocol, which is getting its first discount on Sony's storefront. If you want it on PS5, now's the time to maybe give it a look.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.