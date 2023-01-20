Who is Netflix's (NFLX) CEO?

Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Netflix (NFLX) is a titan of the entertainment industry, with its streaming platform being home to a plethora of original and licensed content. The company’s business moves often dominate the news cycle and have a reverberating impact throughout the industry. As Netflix continues to grow and evolve, it’s important to know who’s at the helm of it all. Let’s take a look at who the CEO of Netflix is.

Who is Netflix (NFLX) CEO?

Ted Sarandos.

Source: Shutterstock

Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters are the co-CEOs of Netflix (NFLX). The entertainment company is the rare one with two CEOs leading the way. Ted Sarandos has been with Netflix since 2000, when the company’s business model revolved around loaning DVDs. He’s often credited as being a leading force in the company’s shift to producing original content in the 2010s. Sarandos was originally brought on by Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, who was also a CEO of the company up until very recently.

Reed Hastings stepped down from his position as co-CEO of Netflix on January 19, 2023. He didn’t leave the company entirely, as he now serves as executive chairman at the company. When Hastings stepped down, Greg Peters took his place as one of Netflix’s two CEOs. Peters previously held COO and chief product officer positions at Netflix before being promoted to co-CEO.

In a statement, Sarandos spoke about Greg Peters becoming co-CEO following Hastings’ departure from the role. “Since Reed started to delegate management to us, Greg and I have built a strong operating model based on our shared values and like-minded approach to growth.”

Now that you know Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters are the co-CEOs of Netflix (NFLX), you should have a better understanding of who’s running the ship at one of the entertainment company’s most influential companies. If you’re interested in other aspects of Netflix’s business, Shacknews is home to the most important stories in that realm.

