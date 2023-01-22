Weekend Discussion - January 22, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

The beginning of the universe

The concept of the universe, space, time, and "before" is so mindboggling. It's the sort of idea you really need to sit back and chew over on a quiet night while staring up at the stars.

The Sims Urbz, but make it GBA

Ambiguousamphibian's videos are always an absolute treat. I love that he's willing to dive into games of yesteryear, ones that may not have aged so well (and others that certainly have). Today he checks out Urbz. What an odd spinoff from the main Sims line.

Slowing down a fire extinguisher

Watching things in slow motion is always a great way to cap off a Sunday.

Seems like Marc had a great time in Brisbane

Someone tried to finger my ass while I was crowdsurfing in Brisbane last night. That’s a new one. — MARC REBILLET (@marcrebillet) January 18, 2023

Classic Aussie mischief.

Our path through the universe

How Earth is moving through Space! pic.twitter.com/yin5dRKTeq — Amazing Astronomy (@MAstronomers) January 19, 2023

We don't spin on a flat plane. We're moving in several spirals.

Cube dancing

Cube, from "Jet Set Radio" on the Dreamcast pic.twitter.com/0usTOMM2AS — eccö archive (@3CC0__) January 18, 2023

Jet Set Radio is so cool.

Check out these driving skills

Insane driving skills pic.twitter.com/wfwSd8uW9m — Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) January 16, 2023

Incredible handling.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here's a photo of Rad to make your Sunday a bit more pleasing. He loves a good snooze on chairs. I must have several dozen photos that all look quite similar. Classic Rad poses.

