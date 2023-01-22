Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - January 22, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

The beginning of the universe

The concept of the universe, space, time, and "before" is so mindboggling. It's the sort of idea you really need to sit back and chew over on a quiet night while staring up at the stars.

The Sims Urbz, but make it GBA

Ambiguousamphibian's videos are always an absolute treat. I love that he's willing to dive into games of yesteryear, ones that may not have aged so well (and others that certainly have). Today he checks out Urbz. What an odd spinoff from the main Sims line.

Slowing down a fire extinguisher

Watching things in slow motion is always a great way to cap off a Sunday.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Seems like Marc had a great time in Brisbane

Classic Aussie mischief.

Our path through the universe

We don't spin on a flat plane. We're moving in several spirals.

Cube dancing

Jet Set Radio is so cool.

Check out these driving skills

Incredible handling.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

Here's a photo of Rad to make your Sunday a bit more pleasing. He loves a good snooze on chairs. I must have several dozen photos that all look quite similar. Classic Rad poses.

Sam's cat Rad lying on a chair while twisting around

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

