Evening Reading - January 19, 2023

We're almost to the weekend, folks. Let's close out the penultimate day of the work week with some Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Kirby Swag

I'd unironically rock this to an event.

Scream VI trailer

Counting down the days until this movie.

Glass-shattering poster

Literally broke the backboard. Oof.

True skater behavior

This game looks awesome.

A taste from the Bratzooka

Honestly, we should replace all t-shirt cannons with Bratzookas

Flight attendant roasts the Raiders

He's right, sadly.

Marvel Snap obliteration

Maybe the highest point total I've seen in a game.

Crab Bell

As a Marylander, I want one.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia the Golden Retriever.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

