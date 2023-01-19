Evening Reading - January 19, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Jagged Alliance 3 brings back original designer to assist in its development
- EA Sports PGA Tour bets big on the Majors' name value in March
- Amazon shuts down AmazonSmile charity program amid layoffs & cost cuts
- Elden Ring fan creates GeoGuessr for The Lands Between
- Intel CEO says CPU and GPU chips are the new oil and gas of geopolitics
- Riot Games cuts 46 jobs, citing 'strategic shifts' in priorities
- Sony shares full PlayStation VR2 launch lineup
- Endless Dungeon gets May 2023 release date
- Netflix (NFLX) added 7.66 million subscribers in Q4 2022, beating expectations
- Netflix (NFLX) Co-CEO and Cofounder Reed Hastings leaves role, becomes chairman
Kirby Swag
Would you wear this to a wedding? pic.twitter.com/ofFSPNwHW3— Tee Lopes (@TeeLopes) January 18, 2023
I'd unironically rock this to an event.
Scream VI trailer
Counting down the days until this movie.
Glass-shattering poster
Might be the wildest poster I’ve seen in my life 🤯 (via roy3x_/TT) pic.twitter.com/ci3q1OZSdc— Overtime (@overtime) January 18, 2023
Literally broke the backboard. Oof.
True skater behavior
sometimes you biff it, but a true skator gator gets up and tries again! pic.twitter.com/hZHYc5qTHp— lil gator game (@LilGatorGame) January 19, 2023
This game looks awesome.
A taste from the Bratzooka
At my first @Bucks game last night and thought I caught a shirt they fired into the stands out of a cannon. Turns out it was a hot bratwurst. Never in my life did I ever think I’d catch a flying hot brat but here we are. pic.twitter.com/Z0xDC5XPiY— Tom Pigs (@sauced7) January 18, 2023
Honestly, we should replace all t-shirt cannons with Bratzookas
Flight attendant roasts the Raiders
Someone get this man a raise pic.twitter.com/aMrJHT2hsD— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 17, 2023
He's right, sadly.
Marvel Snap obliteration
holy shit pic.twitter.com/MOtZnlKhmm— Youssef Maguid (@youssefmaguid) January 18, 2023
Maybe the highest point total I've seen in a game.
Crab Bell
Crab bell— Johnny Chiodini (@johnneh) January 18, 2023
Crab bell
Crab BELL
CRAB BELL pic.twitter.com/0OdkdGQlqL
As a Marylander, I want one.
