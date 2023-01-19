Evening Reading - January 19, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Kirby Swag

Would you wear this to a wedding? pic.twitter.com/ofFSPNwHW3 — Tee Lopes (@TeeLopes) January 18, 2023

I'd unironically rock this to an event.

Scream VI trailer

Counting down the days until this movie.

Glass-shattering poster

Might be the wildest poster I’ve seen in my life 🤯 (via roy3x_/TT) pic.twitter.com/ci3q1OZSdc — Overtime (@overtime) January 18, 2023

Literally broke the backboard. Oof.

True skater behavior

sometimes you biff it, but a true skator gator gets up and tries again! pic.twitter.com/hZHYc5qTHp — lil gator game (@LilGatorGame) January 19, 2023

This game looks awesome.

A taste from the Bratzooka

At my first @Bucks game last night and thought I caught a shirt they fired into the stands out of a cannon. Turns out it was a hot bratwurst. Never in my life did I ever think I’d catch a flying hot brat but here we are. pic.twitter.com/Z0xDC5XPiY — Tom Pigs (@sauced7) January 18, 2023

Honestly, we should replace all t-shirt cannons with Bratzookas

Flight attendant roasts the Raiders

Someone get this man a raise pic.twitter.com/aMrJHT2hsD — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 17, 2023

He's right, sadly.

Marvel Snap obliteration

Maybe the highest point total I've seen in a game.

Crab Bell

Crab bell

Crab bell

Crab BELL

CRAB BELL pic.twitter.com/0OdkdGQlqL — Johnny Chiodini (@johnneh) January 18, 2023

As a Marylander, I want one.

