Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 84 We're chatting The Last of Us and Scream 6 in this installment of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Hello there, Pop! Goes the Culture! fans. It's been quite a busy week of news. From the premiere of The Last of Us to the news about Megan 2.0, there's a lot to unpack in the world of entertainment. Join Donovan and Greg as they do so in a way that only they can.

Episode 84 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 12:00 p.m. PT/ 3:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Today, Donovan and Greg will be geeking out over the new trailers for History of the World Part 2 and Scream 6. We'll also talk about the bittersweet experience that will be Netflix's Might Morphin Power Rangers reunion.

Thank you to anyone and everyone that stops by and watches our show today. If you’re looking for a way to further support our livestreaming efforts here on Shacknews, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, thanks to Amazon Prime.

Grab your snacks, It’s time for episode 84 of Pop! Goes the Culture!