Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - January 16, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Let's take a moment to learn a bit about the civil rights movement.

The Embrace

A new statute of MLK Jr. has been unveiled.

Be a King

Be the best person you can be. Help others.

Mega Ran lays down some bars

Receive the message.

Breaking down The Menu

What a great film this was.

Glitter Bomb 5.0

The engineering here is incredible.

Elden Ring lore time

Did you know there are two Godwyns?

The ultimate Australian show

I would definitely watch this.

Boys, wash yourself

Don't be gross. Clean yourself.

These chests always get me

I wish there was a visual difference, not just the text.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. There are other ways to support Shacknews too, like checking out Shackpets! What better way to relax than to look at pictures of cute animals?

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola