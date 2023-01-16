Evening Reading - January 16, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Let's take a moment to learn a bit about the civil rights movement.

The Embrace

A new statute of MLK Jr. has been unveiled.

Be a King

Be the best person you can be. Help others.

Mega Ran lays down some bars

Little bit of #MLKDay history before the days up 🙏🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/o3gqPPYsxD — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) January 17, 2023

Receive the message.

Breaking down The Menu

What a great film this was.

Glitter Bomb 5.0

The engineering here is incredible.

Elden Ring lore time

Did you know there are two Godwyns?

The ultimate Australian show

I would definitely watch this.

Boys, wash yourself

When I tell you that I am NAUSEOUS. WHY DO YALL DATE MEN?!?!? pic.twitter.com/JeFWWdDU3q — 🌺 (@LaDiovanna) January 14, 2023

Don't be gross. Clean yourself.

These chests always get me

[search chest (empty)]



Me, with nary a single brain cell to bounce around my empty skull:



search :) — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) January 8, 2023

I wish there was a visual difference, not just the text.

