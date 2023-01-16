Evening Reading - January 16, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Let's take a moment to learn a bit about the civil rights movement.
The Embrace
A new statute of MLK Jr. has been unveiled.
Be a King
January 16, 2023
Be the best person you can be. Help others.
Mega Ran lays down some bars
Little bit of #MLKDay history before the days up 🙏🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/o3gqPPYsxD— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) January 17, 2023
Receive the message.
Breaking down The Menu
What a great film this was.
Glitter Bomb 5.0
The engineering here is incredible.
Elden Ring lore time
Did you know there are two Godwyns?
The ultimate Australian show
No further questions #ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/JXfqBrfEH6— Tim Burrowes - Unmade (@timburrowes) January 16, 2023
I would definitely watch this.
Boys, wash yourself
When I tell you that I am NAUSEOUS. WHY DO YALL DATE MEN?!?!? pic.twitter.com/JeFWWdDU3q— 🌺 (@LaDiovanna) January 14, 2023
Don't be gross. Clean yourself.
These chests always get me
[search chest (empty)]— Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) January 8, 2023
Me, with nary a single brain cell to bounce around my empty skull:
search :)
I wish there was a visual difference, not just the text.
