Sonic Prime interview - Executive Producer on 2D animation and future Sonic projects We sat down with the executive producer of Sonic Prime to discuss the show's production and future.

Sonic Prime has arrived on Netflix, bringing about the latest television adaptation of the iconic blue blur. This adaptation honors a lot of Sonic the Hedgehog media that came before it but also carves its own path. We sat down with the Executive Producer on the show to talk about the work that went into bringing Sonic Prime to life.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke spoke with Logan McPherson, Executive Producer on Sonic Prime, to talk about WildBrain’s work on the show. In the interview, he shared additional details about working with Netflix. “They truly care about the creative integrity of the property,” McPherson said of the streaming giant. “They bring a wealth of experience and creative chops to the table” he added. Sonic Prime was a collaboration between Netflix and Sega, and the experience seemed to be a delightful one.

McPherson also talked about 2D versus 3D animation, and the decision to go with 3D for Sonic Prime. “2D animation still offers a ton of innovation, and charm, and aesthetic, and design… and it will never go away at WildBrain Studios.”

During the interview, McPherson also shed some light on the story in Sonic Prime. While the core of it was already in place when WildBrain Studios was brought on, his team was allowed to build upon the existing foundation.

If you enjoyed our chat with Logan McPherson, we encourage you to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more insightful discussions with creators. You can catch his and his team’s work in Sonic Prime, which is streaming now on Netflix.