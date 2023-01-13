Shacknews Dump - January 13, 2023 It's a wild week in AI, Twitter, and once-beloved TV creators. Tune in as we unpack the hottest news on this week's Dump!

Welcome to another Friday, Shackers. It’s almost the weekend, and that means we’ve left a week full of wild news behind us. News so rich and fortified should only be digested in one manner: through the Shacknews Dump, and we’re talking about the hottest topics of the week as usual!

On this January 13 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we dive into some troubling allegations. Squanch Games founder and Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland has found himself up against charges of domestic violence. What does this mean for the creator’s various projects? Meanwhile, Twitter can’t seem to pay its rent, leading Singapore officials to eject employees from their unpaid office space. Moreover, Pokemon has crossed over 1,000 pocket monsters! Which one is your favorite?

Tune in as we discuss these and other trending stories from the week on the Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below!

Here’s the rundown of topics coming up on today’s Shacknews Dump:

The Dump is full of the good, the bad, and the heinous this week, so let’s clear the air and discuss some trending news. We’ll be going live shortly!