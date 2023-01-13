Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Shacknews Dump - January 13, 2023

It's a wild week in AI, Twitter, and once-beloved TV creators. Tune in as we unpack the hottest news on this week's Dump!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to another Friday, Shackers. It’s almost the weekend, and that means we’ve left a week full of wild news behind us. News so rich and fortified should only be digested in one manner: through the Shacknews Dump, and we’re talking about the hottest topics of the week as usual!

On this January 13 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we dive into some troubling allegations. Squanch Games founder and Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland has found himself up against charges of domestic violence. What does this mean for the creator’s various projects? Meanwhile, Twitter can’t seem to pay its rent, leading Singapore officials to eject employees from their unpaid office space. Moreover, Pokemon has crossed over 1,000 pocket monsters! Which one is your favorite?

Tune in as we discuss these and other trending stories from the week on the Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below!

Here’s the rundown of topics coming up on today’s Shacknews Dump:

<hr>

As always, we’d like to thank you all for tuning into the Shacknews Dump and other ShackStreams like it. Your support goes miles to help us keep doing these livestreams and making them better with each outing. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can do it for free if you have an Amazon Prime account and link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming. That gets you a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. If you’d like to throw that free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

The Dump is full of the good, the bad, and the heinous this week, so let’s clear the air and discuss some trending news. We’ll be going live shortly!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola