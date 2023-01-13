Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 13: First discount for The Callisto Protocol

There's a noticeable hangover in the air after Steam and the Epic Games Store held their big seasonal sales. That was a wild party, wasn't it? Well, cleanup efforts are still underway and that means there aren't going to be any major blowout sales for a while. Having said that, there are still a few items worth checking out. If you were waiting for The Callisto Protocol to get a discount before buying, this may be the time to pick it up. It's on sale on both Steam and the EGS. Marvel's Midnight Suns is also getting its first discount over on Steam, in case you want to try your hand out at superhero XCOM.
There isn't a lot else happening this week, but if you want to catch up with the best of Square Enix, head over to the Humble Store. The bulk of their recent catalog is getting a substantial discount, including Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Triangle Strategy, NieR Replicant, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Life is Strange: True Colors, and many more.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Divine Knockout - FREE until 1/19
- First Class Trouble - FREE until 1/19
- Gamedec Definitive Edition - FREE until 1/19
- The Callisto Protocol - $47.99 (20% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of January, select from the following games: Catizens, Surgeon Simulator 2, Creaks, The Elder Scrolls Online, Homefront: The Revolution, Giants Uprising, Organs Please, A Juggler's Tale, Death Road to Canada, The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Anvil Saga, Autonauts vs. Piratebots, When The Past Was Around, Alchemist Simulator, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Human Fall Flat, Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Gigapocalypse, Vanaris Tactics, and Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Ixion [Steam] - $26.66 (24% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition [Steam] - $9.89 (84% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
Gamebillet
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $47.95 (26% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $24.99 (38% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $33.39 (33% off)
- Squad [Steam] - $28.99 (42% off)
Gamersgate
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.72 (43% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition [Steam] - $11.60 (71% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $8.49 (83% off)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake [Steam] - $1.87 (93% off)
GamesPlanet
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $9.25 (77% off)
- Lake [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Textorcist [Steam] - $2.99 (80% off)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 [Steam] - $4.25 (79% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Weird West - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine - $9.99 (75% off)
- Carrion - $7.99 (60% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $3.74 (85% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $8.74 (65% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (25% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code JAN18 to save 18% off all regular retail priced PC games. Exclusions apply.
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $50.99 (15% off)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious Pack [Steam] - $20.59 (52% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive DOOM Eternal, Tribes of Midcard, Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG, OlliOlli World Rad Edition, Grow: Song of the Evertree, Conan Chop Chop, Hokko Life, and The Serpent Rogue. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
- Square Enix New Year Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Triangle Strategy [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Harvestella [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix New Year Sale.
- Comic Games Sale
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $3.99 (90% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Comic Games Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $9.90 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
Steam
- The Callisto Protocol - $47.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $40.19 (33% off)
- Choo-Choo Charles - $14.99 (25% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $20.99 (65% off)
- Rollerdrome - $19.79 (34% off)
- Raft - $13.39 (33% off)
- Skul: The Hero Slayer - $9.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.95 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.00 (70% off)
- Superliminal - $9.99 (50% off)
- Monument Valley: Panoramic Edition - $6.39 (20% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 13: First discount for The Callisto Protocol