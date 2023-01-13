Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 13: First discount for The Callisto Protocol

There's a noticeable hangover in the air after Steam and the Epic Games Store held their big seasonal sales. That was a wild party, wasn't it? Well, cleanup efforts are still underway and that means there aren't going to be any major blowout sales for a while. Having said that, there are still a few items worth checking out. If you were waiting for The Callisto Protocol to get a discount before buying, this may be the time to pick it up. It's on sale on both Steam and the EGS. Marvel's Midnight Suns is also getting its first discount over on Steam, in case you want to try your hand out at superhero XCOM.

There isn't a lot else happening this week, but if you want to catch up with the best of Square Enix, head over to the Humble Store. The bulk of their recent catalog is getting a substantial discount, including Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Triangle Strategy, NieR Replicant, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Life is Strange: True Colors, and many more.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of January, select from the following games: Catizens, Surgeon Simulator 2, Creaks, The Elder Scrolls Online, Homefront: The Revolution, Giants Uprising, Organs Please, A Juggler's Tale, Death Road to Canada, The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Anvil Saga, Autonauts vs. Piratebots, When The Past Was Around, Alchemist Simulator, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Human Fall Flat, Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Gigapocalypse, Vanaris Tactics, and Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code JAN18 to save 18% off all regular retail priced PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive DOOM Eternal, Tribes of Midcard, Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG, OlliOlli World Rad Edition, Grow: Song of the Evertree, Conan Chop Chop, Hokko Life, and The Serpent Rogue. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.