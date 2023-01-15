Weekend Discussion - January 15, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's start off this entry of Weekend Discussion with some sudoku. There's nothing I love more on a Sunday than watching Simon work out some devilishly difficult puzzle. Today's puzzle features a mere four circles and three digits.

The relationship between time and gravity

We still barely understand the universe.

No Element Portal puzzles

I love the idea of minimalist Portal puzzles.

Remembering Lost Planet

I really enjoyed the first Lost Planet. The second one kind of lost me there (no pun intended), but I think this is one franchise I'd love to see Capcom to another swing at. While they're at it, Dead Rising as well, please!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

This person has had enough of NASA's shenanigans

My cousin has this hilarious, inexplicable loathing for NASA and randomly sends me these rants about space exploration, and I take the bait every time. I need to stop engaging pic.twitter.com/Vw4JJPlEZu — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) January 12, 2023

The "monocle" call sent me.

Take your boosts

you eat appetizers first to boost your stats for the main course — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) January 10, 2023

Preparation is important. A meal before your meal.

B&B for horses

To horses, hay is considered both a bed and breakfast — TIM BLAIR (@TlMBLAlR) January 11, 2023

Food and bedding is taken care of. Easy!

An amazing acceptance speech

I freaking dare you to watch this and not feel something. pic.twitter.com/64k9JCxeiN — Phil Yu (@angryasianman) January 11, 2023

Such a great film, too.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

