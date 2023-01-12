Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 83 We're talking streaming services and superhero sequels on this week's Pop! Goes the Culture!

Happy Thursday, all! Pop! Goes the Culture! is back for its second show of 2023. As always, Donovan and Greg will dive into the week's biggest news topics.

Episode 83 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1:00 p.m. PT/ 4:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

On today's episode, Donovan and Greg will discuss the convenient timing of HBO Max's recent price increase. The two will also talk about the potential of Paramount+'s new D&D series.

A massive thank you goes out to everyone that tunes in to watch Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further back our show can do so by subscribing. Amazon Prime members can do so at no additional cost with Prime Gaming.

Butter your popcorn, It’s time for episode 83 of Pop! Goes the Culture!