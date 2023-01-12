Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online: Watch Day 5 here Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 has almost reached its first million raised! Here's the schedule for Day 5.

Awesome Games Done Quick has made its return to help kick off another new year. After briefly returning to an in-person presentation, this year's event has once again gone virtual following some concerns over COVID policies and increasingly hostile political policies in Florida. While everyone is virtually checking in, the mission remains the same as it always has. The top runners in the world will look to speed through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch and they'll do it for charity.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online takes place from the homes of many of the world's best runners. In four days, GDQ has already raised more than $845,000 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 4. Sometimes, you really, really want to see an incentive to the point that you'll clear it out in one fell swoop.

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2023: Day 5 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 5 taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:38 AM Mega Man ZX Any% Normal - PC Amesiyo 58:00 7:46 AM The World Ends with You: Final Remix Any% Normal - Switch Kuro* 3:10:00 11:06 AM Boomerang X Any% NG - PC Evandar 25:00 11:41 AM Metal Slug Medium: Steam - PC ChairGTables 16:00 12:07 PM Star Wars: Jedi Knight - Mysteries of the Sith Any% - PC Alnak 25:00 12:47 PM BS Legend of Zelda 100% Race - SNES vanni_van, Iceblue 42:00 1:39 PM The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword All Dungeons - Wii gymnast86 3:15:00 5:04 PM Puyo Puyo Fever 2 HaraHara Any% (Normal) - PS2 Peas 30:00 5:44 PM BONUS GAME 5 - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 150cc DLC 16 Tracks (No Items) - Switch Peas 1:05:00 6:59 PM Daily Recap - Thursday Recap% - Live Interview Crew 15:00 7:14 PM The Simpsons: Hit & Run All Story Missions - PC LiquidWiFi 1:26:00 8:55 PM Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater European Extreme Race - Xbox Series S ApacheSmash, Vermillion 1:25:00 10:45 PM PowerWash Simulator 6 Players, All Vehicles, No Soap - PC Amyrlinn, Bullets, Biglaw, Enigma Requiem, AngelicKnight, Acadiel 45:00 11:48 PM Celeste Custom Maps Into the Jungle - Any% - PC Comet625 25:00 12:23 AM Worms Armageddon All Missions Any% - PC RuffledBricks 1:20:00 1:53 AM Kirby Air Ride All Tracks No Duplicate Rides - Wii 1davidj 23:00 2:26 AM Jackal Any% (2-Player) - NES Toad22484, anthole 15:00 2:46 AM Mickey Mousecapade Any% - NES BluntBunny 11:00 3:02 AM Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers Any% - NES Tecate 15:00 3:32 AM Marble Blast Ultra All Levels - PC thearst3rd 38:00 4:20 AM Beautiful Katamari Any% - Xbox 360 Harutomo 30:00 5:00 AM PS5 Simulator Any% - PC Swordfish4649 10:00 5:20 AM ElecHead Alternate End - PC Uncle Slam 20:00 5:50 AM Gunstar Heroes Any% Normal Co-op - Switch TapatioJ, Bag the Tea 45:00

5:44PM - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



Source: Nintendo

Fun fact: Did you know that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's latest update allows for item selection? That has drawn interest from a lot of casual players, but it has also been a big benefit to speedrunners, as now they don't have to worry about random items potentially killing their runs. If the Bonus Game incentive is met, Peas will go through all 16 DLC tracks released so far, as Nintendo continues to gradually roll out new tracks. This should be a different sort of Mario Kart 8 run, so sit back and enjoy.

7:14PM - The Simpsons: Hit & Run



Source: Vivendi Universal

For as much as people love the Grand Theft Auto and Saints Row games, there's nothing quite as fun as The Simpsons' take on that whole genre of games. Let's revisit this old-school classic (and yes, it is officially 20 years old this year) and return to a different sort of romp around Springfield. LiquidWiFi will be our tour guide and look to complete every story mission in just under 90 minutes.

10:45PM - PowerWash Simulator



Source: Square Enix

One of last year's big breakout hits was the uber-relaxing PowerWash Simulator. If you don't want the stress of manual labor, try your hand at simulated manual labor. GDQ certainly will with this six-person run across all vehicles.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 14. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.