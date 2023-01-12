Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online: Watch Day 5 here
Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 has almost reached its first million raised! Here's the schedule for Day 5.
Awesome Games Done Quick has made its return to help kick off another new year. After briefly returning to an in-person presentation, this year's event has once again gone virtual following some concerns over COVID policies and increasingly hostile political policies in Florida. While everyone is virtually checking in, the mission remains the same as it always has. The top runners in the world will look to speed through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch and they'll do it for charity.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online takes place from the homes of many of the world's best runners. In four days, GDQ has already raised more than $845,000 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 4. Sometimes, you really, really want to see an incentive to the point that you'll clear it out in one fell swoop.
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2023: Day 5 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 5 taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:38 AM
|Mega Man ZX
|Any% Normal - PC
|Amesiyo
|58:00
|7:46 AM
|The World Ends with You: Final Remix
|Any% Normal - Switch
|Kuro*
|3:10:00
|11:06 AM
|Boomerang X
|Any% NG - PC
|Evandar
|25:00
|11:41 AM
|Metal Slug
|Medium: Steam - PC
|ChairGTables
|16:00
|12:07 PM
|Star Wars: Jedi Knight - Mysteries of the Sith
|Any% - PC
|Alnak
|25:00
|12:47 PM
|BS Legend of Zelda
|100% Race - SNES
|vanni_van, Iceblue
|42:00
|1:39 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|All Dungeons - Wii
|gymnast86
|3:15:00
|5:04 PM
|Puyo Puyo Fever 2
|HaraHara Any% (Normal) - PS2
|Peas
|30:00
|5:44 PM
|BONUS GAME 5 - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|150cc DLC 16 Tracks (No Items) - Switch
|Peas
|1:05:00
|6:59 PM
|Daily Recap - Thursday
|Recap% - Live
|Interview Crew
|15:00
|7:14 PM
|The Simpsons: Hit & Run
|All Story Missions - PC
|LiquidWiFi
|1:26:00
|8:55 PM
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|European Extreme Race - Xbox Series S
|ApacheSmash, Vermillion
|1:25:00
|10:45 PM
|PowerWash Simulator
|6 Players, All Vehicles, No Soap - PC
|Amyrlinn, Bullets, Biglaw, Enigma Requiem, AngelicKnight, Acadiel
|45:00
|11:48 PM
|Celeste Custom Maps
|Into the Jungle - Any% - PC
|Comet625
|25:00
|12:23 AM
|Worms Armageddon
|All Missions Any% - PC
|RuffledBricks
|1:20:00
|1:53 AM
|Kirby Air Ride
|All Tracks No Duplicate Rides - Wii
|1davidj
|23:00
|2:26 AM
|Jackal
|Any% (2-Player) - NES
|Toad22484, anthole
|15:00
|2:46 AM
|Mickey Mousecapade
|Any% - NES
|BluntBunny
|11:00
|3:02 AM
|Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers
|Any% - NES
|Tecate
|15:00
|3:32 AM
|Marble Blast Ultra
|All Levels - PC
|thearst3rd
|38:00
|4:20 AM
|Beautiful Katamari
|Any% - Xbox 360
|Harutomo
|30:00
|5:00 AM
|PS5 Simulator
|Any% - PC
|Swordfish4649
|10:00
|5:20 AM
|ElecHead
|Alternate End - PC
|Uncle Slam
|20:00
|5:50 AM
|Gunstar Heroes
|Any% Normal Co-op - Switch
|TapatioJ, Bag the Tea
|45:00
5:44PM - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Fun fact: Did you know that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's latest update allows for item selection? That has drawn interest from a lot of casual players, but it has also been a big benefit to speedrunners, as now they don't have to worry about random items potentially killing their runs. If the Bonus Game incentive is met, Peas will go through all 16 DLC tracks released so far, as Nintendo continues to gradually roll out new tracks. This should be a different sort of Mario Kart 8 run, so sit back and enjoy.
7:14PM - The Simpsons: Hit & Run
For as much as people love the Grand Theft Auto and Saints Row games, there's nothing quite as fun as The Simpsons' take on that whole genre of games. Let's revisit this old-school classic (and yes, it is officially 20 years old this year) and return to a different sort of romp around Springfield. LiquidWiFi will be our tour guide and look to complete every story mission in just under 90 minutes.
10:45PM - PowerWash Simulator
One of last year's big breakout hits was the uber-relaxing PowerWash Simulator. If you don't want the stress of manual labor, try your hand at simulated manual labor. GDQ certainly will with this six-person run across all vehicles.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 14. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online: Watch Day 5 here
-
Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 😎🎮⌛⏩ has raised $858,124 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It is the 5th day and runs until the 15th.
AGDQ 2023 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 8th to 15th, 2023, completely online. Speedrunnners will play through almost 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario Bros. 3 and Ape Escape 2, modern games such as TMNT Shredder's Revenge and Splatoon 3, and silly games such as Office Race and "I'm going to die if I don't eat sushi!" will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/agdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity.
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Merch (with a % going to Doctors Without Borders): https://theyetee.com/collections/agdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick
Stats: https://gdqstats.com/
VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/106tyto/agdq_vod_thread_2023/ https://gdqvods.com/event/agdq-2023/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@gamesdonequick https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87Vmvi2kxPNI8CVeplodtTt_ (about 24 hours later)
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick (live stream of games)
-
-
-