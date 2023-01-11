Evening Reading - January 11, 2023

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, January 11!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Lone Ruin review: A descent into colorful combat
- One Piece Odyssey review: It's One Piece Dragon Quest!
- Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider review: A stylish retro revolution
- All Warmind nodes in Season of the Seraph - Destiny 2
- Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online: Watch Day 4 here
- Tesla (TSLA) reportedly files for $776 million expansion to its Texas Gigafactory
- An Xbox Developer Direct is rumored for later this month [UPDATED]
- Starfield will get a 'standalone show,' separate from January Xbox Developer Direct
- Esports org 100 Thieves hit with layoffs
- Dotemu & Netflix Games bring TMNT: Shredder's Revenge to mobile devices
- Ubisoft reveals 3 unannounced games canceled, Skull and Bones delayed again
- Epic Games reveals $10 million prize pool in FNCS Global Championship 2023 roadmap
- Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.3.0.3 patch notes
- Activision Blizzard refuses to acknowledge Proletariat Games union without NLRB vote
- Retail Therapy Ep.18: Lost Origin & Silver Tempest boosters
- Xbox claims to be the first carbon-aware console with new update
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Nightmare rotation
anyone wanna play overwatch with us pic.twitter.com/MkDqoHaTZg— JoJo (@JoJoJosiah_) January 9, 2023
I always chuckle when I imagine trying to explain Fortnite to someone from the past.
Pedro Eustache
Composer Hans Zimmer often collaborates with Pedro Eustache, a world-class flautist, to build contraptions that produce unusual sounds for movie scores. Together, they’ve employed unique instruments made of objects like PVC piping and ostrich eggs. https://t.co/pt5di8AOB0 pic.twitter.com/whGKjIe2i2— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 9, 2023
Main character energy.
Can you spot me?
mobile game ads are in such a great place rn pic.twitter.com/mjDI8O2DhU— Moises Taveras (@PlatanoRanger) January 9, 2023
Not sure if this is the best time to be working out but hey.
FFXIV siopao
FFXIV siopao splitting animation, the true star of Patch 6.3 pic.twitter.com/sQAwxdG0DV— BRAZYAZN (@michaelphigham) January 11, 2023
Beautiful.
Caitlyn in Hades style
arcane caitlyn in hades' style pic.twitter.com/v0sKxmvNFP— joey 🐤 (@sorrowtalks) January 8, 2023
Very rad!
Catnip
Shrek 2 (2004) - Shrek (Dreamworks) pic.twitter.com/eJNrrAJH2i— Cursed Animated Clips (@CursedAni) January 9, 2023
I heard the new Puss in Boots is good and I'm looking forward to checking it out.
Adorable
うさぎのボール遊び 🎾🐰— Jess 🍤 (@_pank0) January 11, 2023
Bun playing with ball 🤭⚽️🐇 pic.twitter.com/cQKnFlK69s
A cute little forest scene.
Taco Bell
I'm not proud of this edit but I'm happy I did it. https://t.co/L8mBcdTjuT pic.twitter.com/ol3UIkKEAk— Nicholas Johnson (@Power_Mad) January 10, 2023
Perfection.
Real or cake?
uuuuhhhh,,,— Dia🎃 (@Mikan_Dia) January 7, 2023
frye it's- no thats not- #splatooon3 #splatfest #teamsweet pic.twitter.com/fMNUghqoHj
I love Frye in Splatoon 3.
So fluffy!
Samoyed, in its natural habitat pic.twitter.com/Wal3TLVP8V— Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) January 4, 2023
Ahhhhhh!
Stunning
January 11, 2023
The atmosphere, nature, aesthetic, all of it.
You know what time it is?
Music time! Alternatively known as Morgan shares Monsta X with anyone who'll listen time. What can I say, they knocked it out of the park and I've had it on repeat since it dropped.
Will You Help Me Repair My Door
First, I feel awful every time I watch this that this happened to Afroman in the first place. Second, the song is a certified banger. Third, if you've never heard of Afroman, you should also listen to Because I Got High.
And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for January 11 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.
Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 11, 2023