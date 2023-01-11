Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - January 11, 2023

Catch up on everything you might've missed on Shacknews today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
2

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, January 11!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Nightmare rotation

I always chuckle when I imagine trying to explain Fortnite to someone from the past.

Pedro Eustache

Main character energy. 

Can you spot me? 

Not sure if this is the best time to be working out but hey.

FFXIV siopao

Beautiful.

Caitlyn in Hades style

Very rad!

Catnip

I heard the new Puss in Boots is good and I'm looking forward to checking it out. 

Adorable

A cute little forest scene.

Taco Bell

Perfection.

Real or cake?

I love Frye in Splatoon 3.

So fluffy!

Ahhhhhh!

Stunning

The atmosphere, nature, aesthetic, all of it. 

You know what time it is? 

Music time! Alternatively known as Morgan shares Monsta X with anyone who'll listen time. What can I say, they knocked it out of the park and I've had it on repeat since it dropped. 

Will You Help Me Repair My Door

First, I feel awful every time I watch this that this happened to Afroman in the first place. Second, the song is a certified banger. Third, if you've never heard of Afroman, you should also listen to Because I Got High.

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for January 11 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

Fluffy black cat lying on his back on beige carpet looking up at the camera
My fluffy little buddy Ippo says if you haven't downloaded Shackpets yet you should, it's free on iOS and Android and packed full of adorable pet pics, his included!

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

Senior Editor
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Hello, Meet Lola