Weekend Discussion - January 8, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Cities: Skylines but with no taxes

Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again with another incredible challenge in Cities: Skylines. It's incredible to realize how important taxes can be to a well-functioning society.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Sunday, so it's a perfect day to watch Simon solve some sudoku puzzles. Actually, any day is a great day to watch some sudoku.

We might actually be alone

Sure, there is a lot of noise surrounding the idea of us being one of many species, but what if we're not? What if we're actually completely alone in the universe?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Kitty cuddles

Well isn't this just the best sort of cat content?

Bloodborne fan art

I love how the mirror showcases the Doll's other forms.

Am I allowed to go play?

when my gf says I’m allowed to go play PS5 with the boys pic.twitter.com/OD6Ykq1aWQ — Ben Gordon (@itsbengordon) January 4, 2023

I'll be on in a moment boys!

Check out this set!

What a shot! 😮 The built-up tension of the slasher let loose within the claustrophobic confines of the apartment.



DOOR (Banmei Takahashi, 1988) pic.twitter.com/72gr1Bq2Bp — One Perfect HEADshot (@HeadExposure) January 1, 2023

I love the set design here and the camera work. One long shot of this chase.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to support us for free? You can do so by downloading and spreading the good word about Shackpets! Its our app that's available on Android and iOS and it's all about looking at cute pictures of pets!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.