Weekend Discussion - January 8, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Cities: Skylines but with no taxes

Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again with another incredible challenge in Cities: Skylines. It's incredible to realize how important taxes can be to a well-functioning society.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Sunday, so it's a perfect day to watch Simon solve some sudoku puzzles. Actually, any day is a great day to watch some sudoku.

We might actually be alone

Sure, there is a lot of noise surrounding the idea of us being one of many species, but what if we're not? What if we're actually completely alone in the universe?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Kitty cuddles

Well isn't this just the best sort of cat content?

Bloodborne fan art

I love how the mirror showcases the Doll's other forms.

Am I allowed to go play?

I'll be on in a moment boys!

Check out this set!

I love the set design here and the camera work. One long shot of this chase.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Sam's cat Rad stretching on the back of a couch

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola