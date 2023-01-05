ShackStream: Big Team Building in Splatoon 3 - Episode 39 Big Team Building is back on the schedule as the Shack staff dive into Splatoon 3 once more.

Did you miss us? I know you did. Thankfully, we’re all back and ready for action which means it’s time for another episode of Big Team Building. After our end-of-year hiatus where we unwound while you read our Shacknews Year of the Games 2022 awards, we need to get back into the teamwork spirit. In order to do this, we’re diving back into the ink-filled world of Splatoon 3. Won’t you come and join us over the Twitch?

This week’s episode of Big Team Building is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel and last for a couple of hours. During these two hours, we’ll be smashing out as many Splatoon 3 multiplayer matches as we can in a bid to get as many victories as possible! We’ve had a decent run of the game in previous episodes, so I’m thinking we should be more than capable of securing some wins.

As always, these shows wouldn’t be possible without the dedicated audience and viewers. We greatly appreciate all forms of support whether it’s sharing posts, commenting on articles, or tuning in to a Twitch stream. Even if you’re silently lurking, we appreciate your presence. If you want to support us further, you can do so by subscribing, which can be done for free by linking Amazon Prime to Twitch. Beyond that, you can check out Shackpets! It’s our first official app that is all about looking at pictures of adorable pets – perfect!

Now, we need to go fill up our ink guns and start practicing our painting skills as we get ready for some Splatoon 3. Don’t forget, another Splatfest is happening soon, too!