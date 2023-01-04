Evening Reading - January 4, 2023

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, January 4!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Barry Sanders

Sure, Barry Sanders could run for 2000 yards, but could he dunk a basketball?



Yes. Yes, he could do that also.



pic.twitter.com/nWrXoflKcw — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 3, 2023

Can he dunk it? Yes, he can!

RuneScape

Nostalgia.

Spider-Cat

Webs, webs everywhere.

Not the holidays, but...

Too cute not to share.

Halfway

Spring is on the way.

Boat wheelie

Ain’t no way he just hit a wheelie with a boat pic.twitter.com/mGuGlfz4xc — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) December 23, 2022

Rad as heck.

Kirby tarot

Shut up and take my money.

Every time

every time pic.twitter.com/bZT58PnUYr — Mary T ♡ storyboard artist (@starrycove) January 3, 2023

Every single time, without fail.

Go on, Godzilla

Mood pic.twitter.com/fQneEEym5T — Baxcalibur is my son (@EmonyChan) January 3, 2023

Do it.

Can it run Doom?

Can my illustration run Doom? pic.twitter.com/zPDRyIEBpq — StephenMauriceGraham (@400facts) January 3, 2023

Yep!

Same

Me reappearing in people’s life after isolating myself for weeks pic.twitter.com/l0fjPKIPKo — Feelings シ (@iHad2GoGetit) January 3, 2023

No idea why I'm like this but hey at least I'm not the only one.

Perfection

I've never seen anything so perfect.

Buck Bumble

In case you forgot how awesome the Buck Bumble theme was.

Horizon Forbidden West - Las Vegas

One of the highlights for me from Horizon Forbidden West is the iconic trio: Morlund, Stemmur, and Abadund. Morlund especially is nothing short of an absolute delight.

Bad Omens

Knowing me and my love of adding music to Evening Reading, here's a group I've been listening to a lot lately. Their songs are all stellar, with this one in particular being one of my top favorites.

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for January 4 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

My little oreo cooki Deku says if you haven't downloaded Shackpets yet you should, it's free on iOS and Android and packed full of adorable pet pics, his included!

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!