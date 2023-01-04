Evening Reading - January 4, 2023

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, January 4!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Playing as a goalie in NHL 23 Be a Pro highlights the mode's shortcomings
- Watch the AMD CES 2023 keynote here
- D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast has reportedly canceled five games
- Qi2 wireless charging standard will incorporate Apple MagSafe tech
- Overwatch 2 Heroes get godlike powers in Battle for Olympus event
- FTC & Microsoft have had no 'substantive' settlement talks over Activision Blizzard deal
- The Last of Us multiplayer game details coming later this year
- Where to watch the Samsung press conference CES 2023 livestream
- Arkane Studios' Redfall rumored for May 2023 release
- Irish data protection authorities fine Meta more than $400 million over EU privacy laws
- Microsoft to integrate ChatGPT machine learning tech into Bing search queries
- How to counter Zabu - Marvel Snap
- Watch the Sony CES 2023 Press Conference livestream here
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 273
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Barry Sanders
Sure, Barry Sanders could run for 2000 yards, but could he dunk a basketball?— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 3, 2023
Yes. Yes, he could do that also.
pic.twitter.com/nWrXoflKcw
Can he dunk it? Yes, he can!
RuneScape
RuneScape #pixelart #osrs #runescape pic.twitter.com/jEx1FBHxFv— Normal Neighbor (@PixelNeighbor) January 2, 2023
Nostalgia.
Spider-Cat
(Cleaner.) pic.twitter.com/Y1yfcV3xE9— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) January 1, 2023
Webs, webs everywhere.
Not the holidays, but...
December 25, 2022
Too cute not to share.
Halfway
December 23, 2022
Spring is on the way.
Boat wheelie
Ain’t no way he just hit a wheelie with a boat pic.twitter.com/mGuGlfz4xc— Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) December 23, 2022
Rad as heck.
Kirby tarot
Kirby Tarot Series featuring the wonderful @puyo_fuyomaru, @aicuerjudy and @ArikusuAlix! Do check out all the individual pieces in their QRTs to this post! 🃏 #2033KirbyTarotCollab #Kirby #星のカービィ pic.twitter.com/5Wu37CN6rq— 𝕄𝕖𝕝 (@mellowodyssey) January 4, 2023
Shut up and take my money.
Every time
every time pic.twitter.com/bZT58PnUYr— Mary T ♡ storyboard artist (@starrycove) January 3, 2023
Every single time, without fail.
Go on, Godzilla
Mood pic.twitter.com/fQneEEym5T— Baxcalibur is my son (@EmonyChan) January 3, 2023
Do it.
Can it run Doom?
Can my illustration run Doom? pic.twitter.com/zPDRyIEBpq— StephenMauriceGraham (@400facts) January 3, 2023
Yep!
Same
Me reappearing in people’s life after isolating myself for weeks pic.twitter.com/l0fjPKIPKo— Feelings シ (@iHad2GoGetit) January 3, 2023
No idea why I'm like this but hey at least I'm not the only one.
Perfection
CORGI MINION DOGE IS EVERYTHINGGGGGGG 🥹🥹🥹🐶🐶🐶 #FFXIV pic.twitter.com/gOHY8H7uT2— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) January 4, 2023
I've never seen anything so perfect.
Buck Bumble
In case you forgot how awesome the Buck Bumble theme was.
Horizon Forbidden West - Las Vegas
One of the highlights for me from Horizon Forbidden West is the iconic trio: Morlund, Stemmur, and Abadund. Morlund especially is nothing short of an absolute delight.
Bad Omens
Knowing me and my love of adding music to Evening Reading, here's a group I've been listening to a lot lately. Their songs are all stellar, with this one in particular being one of my top favorites.
