Watch the AMD CES 2023 keynote here

Here's how you can watch AMD's keynote at CES 2023.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
AMD
1

As CES 2023 goes on, the biggest tech companies from around the globe are showcasing and announcing their biggest upcoming products. One of the many companies in attendance is AMD, the manufacturer of some of the most popular graphics cards and other computer parts. AMD will be holding a keynote to highlight its upcoming offerings, and it’s one you likely won’t want to miss.

The AMD CES 2023 keynote will take place on January 4, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET. Live from Las Vegas, Nevada, the keynote is being streamed on the AMD YouTube channel, which you can visit using the embed below. If you aren’t able to watch live, the keynote will be available as a VOD following its conclusion. We’re not quite sure what to expect from the conference, but AMD provided some light details in the video description.

Earlier this week, AMD’s primary competitor, Nvidia, revealed a new line of laptops powered by its 40 Series GPUs at CES 2023. It’s likely that at the very least, we’ll see some new hardware from AMD during the event.

That’s how you can tune into the AMD CES 2023 keynote. If you won’t be able to tune in, you can still keep up with all of the news right here on Shacknews. We’ve also got a comprehensive guide for everything announced at CES 2023, which we are updating as new information becomes available.

Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

