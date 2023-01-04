Overwatch 2 Heroes get godlike powers in Battle for Olympus event The Battle for Olympus LTM puts a unique spin on Deathmatch in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 channeled Greek mythology for Season 2, with skins based on Zeus, Poseidon, Hades, and other figures. Now, Blizzard is taking that inspiration further with the season’s first Limited Time Mode. Battle for Olympus is the next Overwatch 2 LTM, and revamps several Hero abilities within a remixed Deathmatch mode.

Blizzard revealed Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus event in a trailer posted to YouTube. In the video description, the developer provides a brief description of the new LTM. “Introducing Battle for Olympus, a free-for-all deathmatch mode featuring seven of your favorite Heroes with reimagined abilities that channel the power of the Gods!”

In Battle for Olympus, a handful of Heroes have gotten new boosts and/or changes to their abilities that make them even more powerful in combat. Some of these new abilities are spotlighted in the trailer. For example, Pharah’s Rocket Barrage allows her to move while using the ability, and it also heals her while it’s active. Junker Queen’s Commanding Shout appears to strike enemies with lightning now, increasing her damage output.

Appropriate for her Medusa skin, Widowmaker can now turn people to stone when using her Ultimate Ability. The other Heroes featured in Battle for Olympus are Lucio, Roadhog, Reinhardt, and Ramattra. Players will be restricted to these seven characters when playing Battle for Olympus.

The Battle for Olympus event will be available starting January 5, 2023, and will run through January 19, 2023. While this mode won’t change anything for standard or competitive matches, it offers another way to experience the game for players seeking a more laid-back experience. It’s just the first of what will likely be several in-game events over the course of Season 2. For more on the latest updates coming to Overwatch 2, stick with Shacknews.