Qi2 wireless charging standard will incorporate Apple MagSafe tech Wireless Power Consortium member Apple and other members of the WPC have introduced a new Magnetic Power Profile which will be the foundation of Qi2.

It would appear that Apple’s MagSafe technology is set to become the foundation of a new standard in charging technology. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), of which Apple is a prominent member, will introduce a new Qi2 charging standard for new and older portable electronic devices later in 2023 utilizing MagSafe tech as the foundation.

This new Qi2 standard was introduced in a press release from Business Wire on January 3, 2023. According to the release, the WPC aims to take the confusion out of which devices are Qi-certified following the establishment of the new Qi2 standard. Apple provided the basis of the standard with its MagSafe charging tech. Utilizing a new Magnetic Power Profile, the Qi2 standard is said to ensure that phones and other rechargeable mobile products are aligned with charging devices to provide improved energy efficiency worldwide.

Apple's MagSafe technology has been developed and improved over time to provide fast, easy charging to mobile devices.

Source: Apple

Wireless Power Consortium executive director Paul Struhsaker shared his hope that the new Qi2 standard would remove much of the confusion when it comes to Qi-certified devices.

Consumers and retailers have been telling us they’re confused concerning what devices are Qi Certified and those that claim to work with Qi but are not Qi Certified. This confusion can lead to a poor user experience and even safety issues. Our standard assures consumers that their devices are safe, efficient, and interoperable with other brands. Qi2 will be the global standard for wireless charging and provide consumers and retailers with that assurance.

Apple has been developing and improving upon MagSafe products for a few years, making them a regular accessory alongside new products. There have been some issues, especially regarding pacemakers, but it would seem that the tech has moved along enough to become central to the WPC’s new Qi2 standard. Stay tuned for more technology news and coverage coming out of CES 2023 as it becomes available.