Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 16: Xbox Countdown Sale

Another year is coming to an end. Before Shacknews departs for the holidays, here's our last look at the major deals from the big console makers. Xbox is leading the way with the annual Countdown Sale, which offers the best games of the year at a hefty discount. The big news here is that Elden Ring is finally on sale! This is the biggest price drop for the digital version of the FromSoftware masterpiece to date, so consider grabbing it on your Xbox today.
PlayStation hasn't started up its end-of-year deals just yet. Meanwhile, Nintendo is somewhere in the middle, continuing its Critically Acclaimed sale from last week while also starting up some third-party publisher winter sales.
Enjoy the new year and we'll see you back here in 2023.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Colt Canyon - FREE!
- Dead End Job - FREE!
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $19.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Countdown 2022 Sale
- Elden Ring [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $59.49 (15% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/19)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (20% off)
- As Dusk Falls [Xbox Series X] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Grounded [Xbox Series X] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 + Hot Wheels Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $51.98 (35% off)
- Sea of Thieves [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Two Point Campus [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Saints Row [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sonic Origins [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 23 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- NHL 2K23 [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Xbox Series X] - $22.49 (25% off)
- The DioField Chronicle [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Strange of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Just Dance 2023 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One - $69.99 (30% off)
- Rust Console Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.59 (67% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [Xbox Series X] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.39 (67% off)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (65% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $21.59 (20% off)
- Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Digimon Survive [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76: The Pitt Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $23.99 (70% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $11.54 (67% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Among Us [Xbox Series X] - $3.74 (25% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (85% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $5.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- The LEGO Games Bundle - $9.99 (90% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Countdown 2022 Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $59.49 (15% off) (FREE MULTIPLAYER WEEKEND until 12/19)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (40% off)
- End of Year Sale
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $49.49 (45% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $37.49 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (60% off)
- NHL 23 X-Factor Edition [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (65% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.69 (67% off)
- Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $33.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $23.99 (60% off)
- Days Gone - $15.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Session: Skate Sim [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- More from the PlayStation End of Year Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Medieval Dynasty [PS5] - $26.24 (25% off)
- GigaBash [PS5/PS4] - $26.61 (25% off)
- Tinykin [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $20.79 (48% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mutant Football League - $4.49 (70% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Biomutant - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Critically Acclaimed Partner Sale
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei V - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (37% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.50 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Stardew Valley - $9.99 (33% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Portal Companion Collection - $13.39 (33% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $10.19 (66% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $4.99 (75% off)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - $35.99 (40% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin Definitive Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $1.99 (86% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Axiom Verge - $5.99 (70% off)
- Bastion - $2.99 (80% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition - $10.99 (45% off)
- Downwell - $2.00 (33% off)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale - $13.99 (30% off)
- Warner Bros. Games Holiday Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $7.49 (90% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $4.49 (90% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $11.99 (80% off)
- Indie Celebration Holiday Sale
- The Hong Kong Massacre - $1.99 (90% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story Definitive Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Beautiful Desolation - $1.99 (90% off)
- Aspire: Ina's Tale - $1.99 (84% off)
- Dex - $1.99 (90% off)
- Blazing Beaks - $1.99 (86% off)
- Badland GOTY Edition - $1.99 (66% of)
- What Lies in the Multiverse - $1.99 (86% off)
- Golf Club Wasteland - $1.99 (80% off)
- Splatter Zombiecalypse Now - $3.99 (50% off)
- Gamedec Definitive Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Aspyr Publisher Sale
- InnerSpace - $4.99 (75% off)
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse Definitive Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse - $6.79 (66% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $11.24 (25% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $11.24 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - $12.99 (35% off)
- Square Enix Winter Sale
- The DioField Chronicle - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $8.39 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars - $17.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 3: The Seeds of Salvation - $8.11 (35% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dungeon Encounters - $14.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Cloud Version - $20.99 (65% off)
- Oninaki - $19.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $7.99 (50% off)
- The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story - $29.99 (40% off)
- Lost Sphear - $14.99 (70% off)
- Legend of Mana - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest - $3.24 (35% off)
- Chocobo GP - $24.99 (50% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud - $53.99 (40% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden - $17.99 (40% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $15.99 (60% off)
- I am Setsuna - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Quest 2: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $4.21 (35% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance - $17.99 (40% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $11.99 (70% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Once Upon a Jester - $11.99 (20% off)
- Arcade Paradise - $14.99 (25% off)
- The House of the Dead Remake - $19.99 (20% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $12.49 (75% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $2.39 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 16: Xbox Countdown Sale