Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 16: Xbox Countdown Sale

Xbox is marching to 2023 with its annual countdown sale, which includes a rare unicorn in the form of an Elden Ring discount.
Ozzie Mejia
Another year is coming to an end. Before Shacknews departs for the holidays, here's our last look at the major deals from the big console makers. Xbox is leading the way with the annual Countdown Sale, which offers the best games of the year at a hefty discount. The big news here is that Elden Ring is finally on sale! This is the biggest price drop for the digital version of the FromSoftware masterpiece to date, so consider grabbing it on your Xbox today.

PlayStation hasn't started up its end-of-year deals just yet. Meanwhile, Nintendo is somewhere in the middle, continuing its Critically Acclaimed sale from last week while also starting up some third-party publisher winter sales.

Enjoy the new year and we'll see you back here in 2023.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

