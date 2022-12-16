Splatoon 3 Splatfest 4 pits Spicy vs. Sweet vs. Sour in early January 2023 Are you sweet as candy, sour as a lemon, or spicy like a hot pepper? The time to pick a side in Splatoon 3's fourth Splatfest is coming in January!

When a new Splatoon game is in play, Splatfests are a certainty, and we have details on the next one for Splatoon 3! This time around, players will be choosing between flavor profiles. Spicy, Sweet, and Sour are the choices on the table and you’ll be able to choose between them as you cast your loyalty and fight for your side soon enough. Splatoon 3’s fourth Splatfest takes place in early January 2023.

Nintendo announced some details on Splatoon 3’s next Splatfest via the Nintendo Twitter late on December 15, 2022. The battle in this next one will be between food profiles. What’s your favorite taste sensation: Spicy, Sweet, or Sour? This next Splatfest will begin on January 6, 2023 and run through January 8, 2023. As always, leading up to those dates on December 30, players will be able to cast a vote for their side, grab gear connected to it, and prep for battle as they splat it out to try to raise their favorite flavor to victory.

It's Spicy vs. Sour vs. Sweet in the battle of flavor sensations when it comes to the first Splatoon 3 Splatfest of 2023.

Source: Nintendo

As mentioned prior, this is the fourth Splatfest so far in Splatoon 3. In the very first Splatoon 3 Splatfest, we had Paper vs. Rock vs. Scissors, in which Rock came out on top. Then came what one thing you’d bring to a deserted island: Gear vs. Grub vs. Fun. Gear ultimately won out in that particular race. Lastly, to coincide with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s release, we had a Pokemon-themed Splatfest in which we chose which was the best starter type: Grass vs. Fire vs. Water. It was Water that pulled the W from that Splatfest.

With the next Splatfest in Splatoon 3 confirmed to be kicking off the new year, we’re excited to come back and fight for our favorite flavors. Are you Spicy, Sweet, or Sour? We’ll see what dishes are voted the most delicious when we come back in January 2023!