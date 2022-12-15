Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - December 15, 2022

Happy Thursday (Friday Eve), let's close out the penultimate day of the week with some Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Super Mario Bros. Movie struggles

This is a satisfying loop.

Insanely detailed Gears of War cosplay

I just hope the movie can be of quality this high. Wow!

First teaser trailer for Scream VI

Inject this into my veins!

Playing Elden Ring on a dance pad

And to think I could barely do it with my hands...

The Last Jedi turns 5

Happy anniversary to this misunderstood Star Wars gem!

More free Covid tests in the US

Wario64 continues to do the lord's work.

Art throughout human history

super fascinating and insightful thread.

Hinterland Games supporting Shacknews' Extra Life streams

Listen to the good folks at Hinterland and support an amazing cause!

God of War series adaptation confirmed

Who's your Kratos fan casting?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia the golden retriever looking up into the camera.
Leia is giving you the puppy dog eyes until you download Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

