Evening Reading - December 15, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Twitter permanently suspends ElonJet account & account owner (UPDATED)
- Epic shuts down Unreal servers, but there are still plenty of ways to play Quake
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode to launch as free DLC beside PSVR2 in February 2023
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 confirmed for a fall 2023 release
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Super Mario Bros. Movie struggles
Sorry, but since the second trailer was released.. I felt the need of doing this.#SuperMarioMovie #pixelart #ドット絵 pic.twitter.com/v4w1QH9JdI— Javier Guerrero 🦉 (@Xavier_Gd) December 15, 2022
This is a satisfying loop.
Insanely detailed Gears of War cosplay
All gears prop pistols ive made so far ⚙️🔫 personally the boltok would be my go to in the game. #GearsofWar #gears @GearsofWar pic.twitter.com/4kNtw9RC9a— Dezz (@Dezz_mend) December 9, 2022
I just hope the movie can be of quality this high. Wow!
First teaser trailer for Scream VI
Inject this into my veins!
Playing Elden Ring on a dance pad
I BEAT MARGIT AND GODRICK (!!) today on my Ultimate Challenge run where I play Elden Ring two times simultaneously (dance pad & controller). It was really hard but we got it in the end! Very satisfying Margit kill where I walk off the battlefield into gravity in the end. pic.twitter.com/X7ApjnfMEn— MissMikkaa (@MissMikkaa) December 13, 2022
And to think I could barely do it with my hands...
The Last Jedi turns 5
Light. Darkness. A balance. Five years ago Episode VIII was released in theaters. Behind the scenes of The Last Jedi. pic.twitter.com/oj2JoBkk9G— Star Wars | #TheBadBatch Returns Jan 4 on Disney+ (@starwars) December 15, 2022
Happy anniversary to this misunderstood Star Wars gem!
More free Covid tests in the US
4 free at-home COVID-19 tests are available again in America https://t.co/oijnLzNOK7 pic.twitter.com/OH5v3rsoNr— Wario64 (@Wario64) December 15, 2022
Wario64 continues to do the lord's work.
Art throughout human history
A brief history of humanity in 19 works of art:— The Cultural Tutor (@culturaltutor) December 15, 2022
1. The oldest art in the world - these 41,000 year old hand-paintings in the Cave of El Castillo, Spain. pic.twitter.com/l0l39cOGad
super fascinating and insightful thread.
Hinterland Games supporting Shacknews' Extra Life streams
Wishing the team at @Shacknews the best of luck fundraising for @ExtraLife4Kids. Please consider supporting this excellent cause within your means. https://t.co/WxKHhkA2r0— Hinterland (@HinterlandGames) December 15, 2022
Listen to the good folks at Hinterland and support an amazing cause!
God of War series adaptation confirmed
God of War is coming. pic.twitter.com/GzbyutRO2k— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 14, 2022
Who's your Kratos fan casting?
