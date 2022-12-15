Evening Reading - December 15, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Super Mario Bros. Movie struggles

Sorry, but since the second trailer was released.. I felt the need of doing this.#SuperMarioMovie #pixelart #ドット絵 pic.twitter.com/v4w1QH9JdI — Javier Guerrero 🦉 (@Xavier_Gd) December 15, 2022

This is a satisfying loop.

Insanely detailed Gears of War cosplay

All gears prop pistols ive made so far ⚙️🔫 personally the boltok would be my go to in the game. #GearsofWar #gears @GearsofWar pic.twitter.com/4kNtw9RC9a — Dezz (@Dezz_mend) December 9, 2022

I just hope the movie can be of quality this high. Wow!

First teaser trailer for Scream VI

Inject this into my veins!

Playing Elden Ring on a dance pad

I BEAT MARGIT AND GODRICK (!!) today on my Ultimate Challenge run where I play Elden Ring two times simultaneously (dance pad & controller). It was really hard but we got it in the end! Very satisfying Margit kill where I walk off the battlefield into gravity in the end. pic.twitter.com/X7ApjnfMEn — MissMikkaa (@MissMikkaa) December 13, 2022

And to think I could barely do it with my hands...

The Last Jedi turns 5

Light. Darkness. A balance. Five years ago Episode VIII was released in theaters. Behind the scenes of The Last Jedi. pic.twitter.com/oj2JoBkk9G — Star Wars | #TheBadBatch Returns Jan 4 on Disney+ (@starwars) December 15, 2022

Happy anniversary to this misunderstood Star Wars gem!

More free Covid tests in the US

4 free at-home COVID-19 tests are available again in America https://t.co/oijnLzNOK7 pic.twitter.com/OH5v3rsoNr — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 15, 2022

Wario64 continues to do the lord's work.

Art throughout human history

A brief history of humanity in 19 works of art:



1. The oldest art in the world - these 41,000 year old hand-paintings in the Cave of El Castillo, Spain. pic.twitter.com/l0l39cOGad — The Cultural Tutor (@culturaltutor) December 15, 2022

super fascinating and insightful thread.

Hinterland Games supporting Shacknews' Extra Life streams

Wishing the team at @Shacknews the best of luck fundraising for @ExtraLife4Kids. Please consider supporting this excellent cause within your means. https://t.co/WxKHhkA2r0 — Hinterland (@HinterlandGames) December 15, 2022

Listen to the good folks at Hinterland and support an amazing cause!

God of War series adaptation confirmed

God of War is coming. pic.twitter.com/GzbyutRO2k — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 14, 2022

Who's your Kratos fan casting?

