Evening Reading - December 13, 2022

Welcome, Shackers. It's not just any old Tuesday night. It's our last working Tuesday nights of 2022 here at Shacknews.

Stand up and speak out

The NFLPA sent a letter to Starbucks calling out the company’s union busting.



Starbucks responded with a condescending letter accusing the NFLPA of not understanding the collective bargaining process.



This is @demauricesmith’s, Executive Director of the NFLPA, response. @NFLPA pic.twitter.com/LKGISr0obu — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) December 13, 2022

It takes good people to stand in the face of injustice and inequality. DeMaurice Smith didn’t have to go that hard for Starbucks employees and yet he did.

Too much TikTok

The most real TikTok dance video pic.twitter.com/ePlJWq3K8H — President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) December 13, 2022

Feels like it’s everywhere sometimes.

The Axis Unseen gets an Epic MegaGrant

I’m happy to announce that The Axis Unseen is now an Epic MegaGrant recipient!



A huge thank you to @EpicGames and @UnrealEngine for supporting solo indie devs like me.



Lots more to see soon, be sure to follow me for more updates!

🤘🏹🔥#EpicMegaGrants pic.twitter.com/gZ8CeSXv9A — Nate Purkeypile - The Axis Unseen 🤘🏹🔥 (@NPurkeypile) December 13, 2022

Big congrats to Nate Purkeypile on scoring an Epic MegaGrant from Epic Games. The Axis Unseen is huge on our list of anticipated games and we can’t wait to see what Purkeypile accomplishes with this. Be sure to check out and wishlist the game!

An excellent Xmas tree

Perfect craftsmanship. That’s a tree I’d never want to throw away. It could also double as a weapon in case of unwanted Sephiroth infestations.

Guilty Gear Strive adjustments!

Bridget got a whole page of buffs in Guilty Gear Strive's latest patch.

Source: Arc System Works

Look at all the stuff they did for Bridget! I’ve been playing the character a lot despite her weaknesses and I can’t wait to see how she performs with the buffs. Be sure to check out the full patch notes.

A curious quandry

i will not sleep until i find out what they were trying to say here https://t.co/nGq0CpapjK — hey man nice tweet (@jazz_inmypants) December 13, 2022

What… were they trying to accomplish? What was the goal?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer

Looks so good. There is so much to love here. See if you can spot the Insomniac Games Spider-Man in there!

And that's your Evening Reading for this fine December 13, my last one of this year.

Flaff has been my office mate while we prepped our Game of the Year coverage. We hope you enjoy what we've got in store for you.

Thanks for reading, Shackers. See you in the new year with my next edition of the Evening Reading. Be good and stay cool.