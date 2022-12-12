Evening Reading - December 12, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- One Piece Odyssey feels like Dragon Quest on the high seas
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update brings some long-overdue features
- Shacknews Holiday 2022 Gift Guide for Gamers
- Shackpets beats Twitter to the punch with 5 checkmarks for $8 in latest update
- Population: One producer discusses Sandbox mode and user-generated content
- Twitter Blue relaunches with gold, gray & blue checkmarks
- Mario Strikers: Battle League's final free update features Birdo & Bowser Jr.
- Mortal Kombat lead Ed Boon would like to remaster the original trilogy
- US fusion energy breakthrough produces first ever net energy gain
- Forspoken explores the journey of two outsiders in a magical world
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
We're in store for a super long, feature-length sudoku here today. Get yourself a cup of coffee, sit back, and enjoy watching Simon's mind get to work!
James Hoffmann analyzes some coffee
This bloke is an absolute coffee master.
The ultimate peeler
Where can I buy this!?????? I want it now!!! pic.twitter.com/C7ucy5ru5A— ChefEve 👩🏾🍳🔪 (@Eve_Rags) December 11, 2022
I think I need this.
FRIENDS x Batman
“you wanna know how i got these scars?” pic.twitter.com/785ipZS9Ju— hi, i’m cory 👋🏾 (@burncoryburn) December 5, 2022
How do you think Monica got those scars?
Lessons to learn in Soulsborne games
Dark Souls: Finding a purpose and reason to go on can take you a long way— Luigi (@Antrodemus) December 11, 2022
Elden Ring: A broken world can still be mended with enough ambition
Sekiro: Hesitation is defeat
Bloodborne: Do not go to London. Worst mistake of my life.
Some lessons are more important than others.
This is some excellent art of AI
these AI images are nuts pic.twitter.com/w7euwSSXA4— ASTRO Gaming (@ASTROGaming) December 5, 2022
What do you think about AI art?
Halo Infinite might be good again
An AEW arena has been created in Halo Infinite Forge! If you’re a wrestling fan, you need to bookmark this map.— Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) December 11, 2022
Map link: https://t.co/HG2wHvXMAX#HaloInfiniteForge #HaloInfinite #Halo #AEW pic.twitter.com/uNkHZCf5Yp
These Forge maps are looking so good.
Chef cat!
December 9, 2022
I'd eat at his Italian restaurant.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
