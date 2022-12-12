Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - December 12, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

We're in store for a super long, feature-length sudoku here today. Get yourself a cup of coffee, sit back, and enjoy watching Simon's mind get to work!

James Hoffmann analyzes some coffee

This bloke is an absolute coffee master.

The ultimate peeler

I think I need this.

FRIENDS x Batman

How do you think Monica got those scars?

Lessons to learn in Soulsborne games

Some lessons are more important than others.

A proud parent

Those are some useful mugs!

This is some excellent art of AI

What do you think about AI art?

Halo Infinite might be good again

These Forge maps are looking so good.

Chef cat!

I'd eat at his Italian restaurant.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You can support us for free by checking out Shackpets. It's available on iOS and Android and it's all about looking at pictures of cute pets. Who wouldn't want a piece of that life?

Sam's cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola