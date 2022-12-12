Evening Reading - December 12, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

We're in store for a super long, feature-length sudoku here today. Get yourself a cup of coffee, sit back, and enjoy watching Simon's mind get to work!

James Hoffmann analyzes some coffee

This bloke is an absolute coffee master.

The ultimate peeler

Where can I buy this!?????? I want it now!!! pic.twitter.com/C7ucy5ru5A — ChefEve 👩🏾‍🍳🔪 (@Eve_Rags) December 11, 2022

I think I need this.

FRIENDS x Batman

“you wanna know how i got these scars?” pic.twitter.com/785ipZS9Ju — hi, i’m cory 👋🏾 (@burncoryburn) December 5, 2022

How do you think Monica got those scars?

Lessons to learn in Soulsborne games

Dark Souls: Finding a purpose and reason to go on can take you a long way



Elden Ring: A broken world can still be mended with enough ambition



Sekiro: Hesitation is defeat



Bloodborne: Do not go to London. Worst mistake of my life. — Luigi (@Antrodemus) December 11, 2022

Some lessons are more important than others.

A proud parent

Those are some useful mugs!

This is some excellent art of AI

these AI images are nuts pic.twitter.com/w7euwSSXA4 — ASTRO Gaming (@ASTROGaming) December 5, 2022

What do you think about AI art?

Halo Infinite might be good again

An AEW arena has been created in Halo Infinite Forge! If you’re a wrestling fan, you need to bookmark this map.

Map link: https://t.co/HG2wHvXMAX#HaloInfiniteForge #HaloInfinite #Halo #AEW pic.twitter.com/uNkHZCf5Yp — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) December 11, 2022

These Forge maps are looking so good.

Chef cat!

pic.twitter.com/827eLnzcn8 — cats who share one braincell (@CATBRAINCELL) December 9, 2022

I'd eat at his Italian restaurant.

