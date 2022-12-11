Weekend Discussion - December 11, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Well, it looks like we made it to another Sunday afternoon (or evening, or evening Monday morning if you're with me further to the east). Part of what makes Sunday afternoons so great is taking some time to just relax, prepare your mind and body for the upcoming week. For me, this includes watching some Cracking the Cryptic.

Let's learn about smart watches!

I always wondered what my Garmin watch was doing with all those flashing lights. As an aside, the start of this video that shows exaggerated movement of objects that we can't detect is incredible. It's wild just how much movement is around us that our brain either doesn't notice or mutes so we're not overstimulated.

He's back at it again, this time a SimCity city for zero dollars

Ambiguousamphibian continues to make incredible videos that I love consuming. There's something about playing a game in an unconventional way that I find so engaging.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Kong of the Hill

here's how I've wasted the last week of my life happy Donkey Kong December if you like it please watch it actually on YouTube so that I may be blessed by the Algorithm Gods thank you I love you pic.twitter.com/JMF1RHfZrL — Udge (@YepItsUdgeTime) December 10, 2022

This is absolutely brilliant.

Pedro stole our hearts at The Game Awards 2022

- #FluteGuy here: Thanks for your amazing response after @GameAwards. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!.

- Gracias por su bellísima respuesta GAME AWARDS. Bendiciones!

- Merci pour votre formidable réponse aux GAME AWARDS. Soyez benis

.#GameAwards #FluteGuy #PositiveLiving #GodBlessYou pic.twitter.com/La7WdSlcCk — Pedro Eustache (@EustachePedro) December 9, 2022

Did you know he worked on Dune with Hans Zimmer? Such a talented man.

Elden Ring but make it Mario

The level of detail here is great.

Galleons Grave Outpost in Sea of Thieves built in LEGO

My newly updated LEGO Galleons Grave Outpost is on display in the @RareLtd office reception. Absolute dream come true! Hope everyone is enjoying it & sorry @ChappersChapman I'm afraid you can't keep it. Thanks to everyone who helped this happen! @SoTFest @j0toro @SeaOfThieves pic.twitter.com/v3y60EQCRW — Valdez Bacrum (@ValdezBacrum) December 6, 2022

This looks just like the real thing.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

