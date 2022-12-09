Evening Reading - December 9, 2022 (Post-Game Awards edition)

Hello, Shacknews readers! The Game Awards took place last night and it was an epic evening of celebrations and new reveals. We're a full night removed, but for tonight, we're taking some time to reflect with a new round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is an all-Game Awards Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Around the gaming horn
🚀 The Forbidden Sanctum Launch Day Thread 🚀— Path of Exile (@pathofexile) December 9, 2022
We've taken the realm down to begin deploying Path of Exile:The Forbidden Sanctum. Follow this thread for updates on queues, patching and more. pic.twitter.com/2qfuUXAK0E
Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum is now live on PC!
Happy 8th anniversary to Marvel Contest of Champions!
SRL evolutionary biologist again. I warned you! Well, I tried, until I was cut off by Grizzco propaganda. Anyway, the Big Run starts at 4 PM today! From then until 4 PM on 12/11, grab a random weapon and try to stop the Salmonids from destroying Wahoo World. Do it for science! pic.twitter.com/QtAapuCvbj— Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) December 9, 2022
Salmon Run players, your moment is here. The Big Run is underway in Splatoon 3.
And here's a new look at the story for Forspoken. Remember that the newest demo is up and running only on PS5 this weekend!
And now... Other Stuff From
The Internet The Game Awards!!!
A celebration of Flute Guy
After last night, there was only one person who captured the internet's imagination. That's right, I'm talking about Flute Guy. And we have not heard the last of him.
The flute guy got inspired when he heard the Xenoblade 3 theme at The Game Awards pic.twitter.com/BD3i8gYtSo— Fizzwin (@FizzwinCH) December 9, 2022
Here's the moment where Flute Guy had one of his greatest moments of glory.
I say "one of," because this man has been around for a long time. Here is a news report from 2009, which first introduced us to Pedro Eustache, who we now know as Flute Guy. Here, he shares his talents across a variety of instruments.
Let's fast-forward to this Vanity Fair interview earlier this year with Hans Zimmer. Here's Zimmer with Eustache, who brought his musical contributions to the Dune soundtrack.
I am definitely booking the flute guy for the @HollywoodBowl show next June. ❤️ Pedro, who has played with us many times before.— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2022
Like the rest of us, show host Geoff Keighley was enraptured by Eustache's musical talent. We'll be seeing him again as part of The Game Awards' 10 year celebration at the Hollywood Bowl in June.
- #FluteGuy here: Thanks for your amazing response after @GameAwards. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!.— Pedro Eustache (@EustachePedro) December 9, 2022
- Gracias por su bellísima respuesta GAME AWARDS. Bendiciones!
- Merci pour votre formidable réponse aux GAME AWARDS. Soyez benis
.#GameAwards #FluteGuy #PositiveLiving #GodBlessYou pic.twitter.com/La7WdSlcCk
Finally, a message from Eustache himself.
¡Viva Chile!
El VIVA CHILE de Pedro Pascal en #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/7PXm7OR6ot— Paulo Quinteros (@DrMalo) December 9, 2022
Pedro Pascal was an absolute hoot when he was presenting last night.
It's begun
Just blown away by the response to our Hades II announcement🤯— Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) December 9, 2022
There is so much great fan art already on #HadesGame #HadesGame2 #HadesII of these two and the other characters we've shown so far! Thanks so much!! pic.twitter.com/0PT5AZmMXQ
Give it time. The Tumblr community is only just getting started.
Scarface meets Kratos
Thank you Al and congratulations Chris! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/KGvVmzfTBv— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2022
Geoff took a minute to stop riffing on Christopher Judge's long speech in time to show off this amazing sight of Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge and the great Al Pacino.
Have it your way!
『ディアブロIV』と #バーガーキング のコラボバーガーが12月16日発売— ファミ通.com (@famitsu) December 9, 2022
直火焼きビーフダブルパティ、4枚のチーズ、ピリ辛のトマトホットソースで仕上げた特製バーガー。コラボバーガーを購入すると“リリスオリジナルステッカー”がもらえる。#DiabloIV
https://t.co/7Kknpg4DuH pic.twitter.com/yu0FQup22F
This is for a Japan-exclusive promotion coming to Burger Kings in that region, which will celebrate the upcoming release of Diablo 4. The Lilith Spicy Tomato Double Whopper with Cheese takes two flame-broiled patties, adds four slices of cheese, and hellacious hot sauce. It will make you want to eat like snake.
Death Stranding 2: I'm Still Stranding
Here’s our Norman Reedus. pic.twitter.com/t7h9Yf7rUe— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 9, 2022
Norman Reedus is already hard at work on the Death Stranding sequel, which was first unveiled last night As for Hideo Kojima...?
What a pleasure to see @Kojima_Hideo again! https://t.co/W6npXzuXVE— Reggie Fils-Aimé (@Reggie) December 9, 2022
Out here celebrating with beloved figure Reggie Fils-Aime.
Nothing but the Hotfix
To keep the Game Awards theme going, for this week's Hotfix show, let's take a look at Kirby and the Forgotten Land and one of GDQ's first looks at a blindfolded run.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, fresh off Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 being shown off at The Game Awards, Sakurai explains the concept of "hit stop" and using it in fighting game design.
This week in Shaqnews
The Inside the NBA crew looks at the viral video with Steph Curry and his full court shots. Shaq attempts the same thing. He's not quite as good.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Ricky Starks makes himself into a superstar with a single promo. Just unreal.
Tonight in video game music
Let's wrap up this special Game Awards edition of Evening Reading by going back to the Game of the Year award. Take it home, Game Awards Orchestra.
That's your Evening Reading to send you into the second weekend of December! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!
