Evening Reading - December 9, 2022 (Post-Game Awards edition)

🚀 The Forbidden Sanctum Launch Day Thread 🚀



We've taken the realm down to begin deploying Path of Exile:The Forbidden Sanctum. Follow this thread for updates on queues, patching and more. pic.twitter.com/2qfuUXAK0E — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) December 9, 2022

Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum is now live on PC!

Happy 8th anniversary to Marvel Contest of Champions!

SRL evolutionary biologist again. I warned you! Well, I tried, until I was cut off by Grizzco propaganda. Anyway, the Big Run starts at 4 PM today! From then until 4 PM on 12/11, grab a random weapon and try to stop the Salmonids from destroying Wahoo World. Do it for science! pic.twitter.com/QtAapuCvbj — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) December 9, 2022

Salmon Run players, your moment is here. The Big Run is underway in Splatoon 3.

And here's a new look at the story for Forspoken. Remember that the newest demo is up and running only on PS5 this weekend!

A celebration of Flute Guy

After last night, there was only one person who captured the internet's imagination. That's right, I'm talking about Flute Guy. And we have not heard the last of him.

The flute guy got inspired when he heard the Xenoblade 3 theme at The Game Awards pic.twitter.com/BD3i8gYtSo — Fizzwin (@FizzwinCH) December 9, 2022

Here's the moment where Flute Guy had one of his greatest moments of glory.

I say "one of," because this man has been around for a long time. Here is a news report from 2009, which first introduced us to Pedro Eustache, who we now know as Flute Guy. Here, he shares his talents across a variety of instruments.

Let's fast-forward to this Vanity Fair interview earlier this year with Hans Zimmer. Here's Zimmer with Eustache, who brought his musical contributions to the Dune soundtrack.

I am definitely booking the flute guy for the @HollywoodBowl show next June. ❤️ Pedro, who has played with us many times before. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2022

Like the rest of us, show host Geoff Keighley was enraptured by Eustache's musical talent. We'll be seeing him again as part of The Game Awards' 10 year celebration at the Hollywood Bowl in June.

- #FluteGuy here: Thanks for your amazing response after @GameAwards. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!.

- Gracias por su bellísima respuesta GAME AWARDS. Bendiciones!

- Merci pour votre formidable réponse aux GAME AWARDS. Soyez benis

.#GameAwards #FluteGuy #PositiveLiving #GodBlessYou pic.twitter.com/La7WdSlcCk — Pedro Eustache (@EustachePedro) December 9, 2022

Finally, a message from Eustache himself.

¡Viva Chile!

El VIVA CHILE de Pedro Pascal en #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/7PXm7OR6ot — Paulo Quinteros (@DrMalo) December 9, 2022

Pedro Pascal was an absolute hoot when he was presenting last night.

It's begun

Just blown away by the response to our Hades II announcement🤯



There is so much great fan art already on #HadesGame #HadesGame2 #HadesII of these two and the other characters we've shown so far! Thanks so much!! pic.twitter.com/0PT5AZmMXQ — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) December 9, 2022

Give it time. The Tumblr community is only just getting started.

Scarface meets Kratos

Geoff took a minute to stop riffing on Christopher Judge's long speech in time to show off this amazing sight of Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge and the great Al Pacino.

Have it your way!

This is for a Japan-exclusive promotion coming to Burger Kings in that region, which will celebrate the upcoming release of Diablo 4. The Lilith Spicy Tomato Double Whopper with Cheese takes two flame-broiled patties, adds four slices of cheese, and hellacious hot sauce. It will make you want to eat like snake.

Death Stranding 2: I'm Still Stranding

Norman Reedus is already hard at work on the Death Stranding sequel, which was first unveiled last night As for Hideo Kojima...?

Out here celebrating with beloved figure Reggie Fils-Aime.

Nothing but the Hotfix

To keep the Game Awards theme going, for this week's Hotfix show, let's take a look at Kirby and the Forgotten Land and one of GDQ's first looks at a blindfolded run.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, fresh off Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 being shown off at The Game Awards, Sakurai explains the concept of "hit stop" and using it in fighting game design.

This week in Shaqnews

The Inside the NBA crew looks at the viral video with Steph Curry and his full court shots. Shaq attempts the same thing. He's not quite as good.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Ricky Starks makes himself into a superstar with a single promo. Just unreal.

Tonight in video game music

Let's wrap up this special Game Awards edition of Evening Reading by going back to the Game of the Year award. Take it home, Game Awards Orchestra.

