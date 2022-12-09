Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 9: The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards have come and gone and all that's left is to celebrate the winners and nominees by picking up many of them at a discounted price. Special sales are happening now across all three major console makers. Find your favorite winner or nominee and pick it up today! If you haven't played one, see what all the fuss was about.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Colt Canyon - FREE!
- Dead End Job - FREE!
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 Anthology - $24.49 (65% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- The Game Awards Sale
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- As Dusk Falls [Xbox Series X] - $9.89 (67% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Immortality [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Tunic [Xbox Series X] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $11.54 (67% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.39 (67% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (60% off)
- OlliOlli World [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $32.99 (67% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 23 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tell Me Why - $9.99 (50% off)
- Games Under $20 Sale
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Afterparty - $3.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $5.99 (90% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel's Avengers - $4.99 (75% off)
- The LEGO Movie Videogame - $4.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $7.49 (70% off)
- Quake [Xbox Series X] - $3.99 (60% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (40% off)
- The Game Awards Sale
- Sonic Frontiers [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [PS5] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Stray [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $19.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K23 [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Two Point Campus [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Rollerdrome [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Trek to Yomi [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tunic [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sifu [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Dead by Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $23.99 (60% off)
- End of Year Sale
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $49.49 (45% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $37.49 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (60% off)
- NHL 23 X-Factor Edition [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (65% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.69 (67% off)
- Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $33.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $23.99 (60% off)
- Days Gone - $15.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Session: Skate Sim [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- PlayStation Indies
- Medieval Dynasty [PS5] - $26.24 (25% off)
- GigaBash [PS5/PS4] - $26.61 (25% off)
- Tinykin [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $20.79 (48% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mutant Football League - $4.49 (70% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Nioh 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Heavenly Bodies - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- Critically Acclaimed Partner Sale
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei V - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (37% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.50 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Stardew Valley - $9.99 (33% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Portal Companion Collection - $13.39 (33% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $10.19 (66% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $4.99 (75% off)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - $35.99 (40% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin Definitive Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $1.99 (86% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Axiom Verge - $5.99 (70% off)
- Bastion - $2.99 (80% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition - $10.99 (45% off)
- Downwell - $2.00 (33% off)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale - $13.99 (30% off)
- River City Girls - $14.99 (50% off) (FREE TRIAL for NSO members until 12/12)
- Warner Bros. Games Holiday Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $7.49 (90% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $4.49 (90% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $11.99 (80% off)
- The House of the Dead Remake - $19.99 (20% off)
- SkateBIRD - $5.99 (70% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
