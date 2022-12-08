Evening Reading - December 8, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
The Game Awards problems
Yes, a developer just sent me an email to pitch us a world premiere for tonight....— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 8, 2022
You're a tad bit late on that one...
Waffle House in Halo Infinite
Thanks to the Halo Infinite custom games browser, I was able to test out the Waffle House map and defend it against enemy Spartans. #HaloInfinite #HaloInfiniteForge #Halo pic.twitter.com/Sj2UaBcNfk— Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) December 7, 2022
Okay, it might be time to return to this game.
Stephen King is going goblin
I learned a new phrase today: going goblin.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 6, 2022
I intend to use it at every opportunity.
I really hope he uses this term in his next book.
Brittney Griner is coming home
US officials: Russia frees WNBA player Brittney Griner in prisoner swap, with US releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. pic.twitter.com/JEsGaOfFiu— ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2022
Amazing news for her and her family.
Esports behind the scenes
Seeing a Valorant replay operator has given me a whole new respect for esports like what the@sapphiReGG footage of @heliumbrella pic.twitter.com/uHZyFiLHWs— Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 7, 2022
Shoutout to the folks working hard behind the scenes.
The history of the Disney Channel theme
Some of the best online content I've consumed in a long time. Excellent work here. Extra special for kids of the late 90s and early aughts!
A new look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
A new view from across the #SpiderVerse coming 12.13 pic.twitter.com/fPK7WVuavK— Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) December 3, 2022
One of my most anticipated movies of next year.
