Evening Reading - December 8, 2022

Wind down this Game Awards Thursday with some Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Game Awards problems

You're a tad bit late on that one...

Waffle House in Halo Infinite

Okay, it might be time to return to this game.

Stephen King is going goblin

I really hope he uses this term in his next book.

Brittney Griner is coming home

Amazing news for her and her family.

Esports behind the scenes

Shoutout to the folks working hard behind the scenes.

The history of the Disney Channel theme

Some of the best online content I've consumed in a long time. Excellent work here. Extra special for kids of the late 90s and early aughts!

A new look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

One of my most anticipated movies of next year.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia the golden retriever

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

