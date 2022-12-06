Evening Reading - December 6, 2022

Welcome, Shackers! Happy holidays! We’re finally in December and winding down to the last weeks of Shacknews coverage for this year. We’re all ready to march into 2023 with renewed vigor, but there’s still a few days left to wrap up all of our fun and games before a much-needed break. Speaking of breaks, we’ve had another good day of posting, but it’s time to wind down this fine Tuesday as well, and that means it’s time for Evening Reading. Enjoy, won’t you?

Neil Diamond is still GOAT’ed

I don’t know who needs to hear this but Neil Diamond, who retired from performing five years ago because of Parkinsons, just had a Broadway show of him open and it at the opening night he did this pic.twitter.com/eJ02YUAzr5 — Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) December 6, 2022

Dude’s been through the wringer in his old age, but those pipes are still pristine. Good times never felt so good. (So good! So good! So good!)

Dad’s gonna be just fine

"Ok search party, before we set out, let's take a moment to humor the children." pic.twitter.com/zo6cylBQY6 — 🎄 The Simpsons 🎅🏼 (@Simpsons_tweets) December 6, 2022

I’ve been meaning to get back into some Simpsons lately. When they were good, they were very good.

Making a Mauscall

Tandemaus and Maushold still remain some of my favorite new critters from the new Pokemon. So silly.

Reverse alarm kitten

press to activate pic.twitter.com/P1tRYJgdEn — Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) December 6, 2022

Press the snooze button on their boopable noggin to be thoroughly awakened by the cute.

Asteroid simulator

Some silly and slightly morbid fun. This Asteroid simulator lets you choose the material, speed, and collision angle of an asteroid hitting a place of your choosing. Good for killing a few minutes and seeing what kind of effects an asteroid would have.

Bearly bee-having

Sometimes… you just want to offload the problem because misery loves company. Hopefully Bear 1 eventually gets to the honey and shares with Bear 2 and 3.

Shiny Pokemons for charity

96 Shiny Pokemon were Caught

$5500 in the hands of the creators

$4000 to the Trevor Project ($3000 by @PM7John)



Now, im going to take all these shiny pokemon and Surprise Trade them to kids who got Scarlet/Violet for Christmas.



Stay tuned 😎 https://t.co/tIVTRlFQ4e — Purplecliffe (@Purplecliffe) December 6, 2022

This is a pretty cool idea to raise money for the needy and it sounds like the Pokemon will go on to make some lucky kids’ days happier. Good on them for such a cool and kind idea.

Juri as an Inkling

I didn’t know it till now, but Street Fighter x Splatoon is a collaboration I would happily accept. Juri looks natural in Splatoon style.

Flaff and I had ourselves a lazy Sunday, which sometimes makes for great Shackpets pics.

And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine Tuesday. What are you up to tonight? Good games, reading, or TV? Let us know in the Chatty section below!