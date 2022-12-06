ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 270 What better way to celebrate the holiday season than with a Super Mario RPG playthrough?

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, it’s my favorite time of the year as we’re starting another Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars playthrough. Mario RPG is one of my all time favorite games and I always try to play it once a year. This year is different as this year; I’ll be playing Mario RPG multiple times.

It’s also one of the best games on the Super Nintendo. Mario RPG will always have a special place in my heart, as it was one of the first games I bought with my own money. When you’re a child, getting to buy something with your own money is always a big deal. The game was a partnership between Nintendo and Square, which later became Square Enix. Mario RPG hits all the right notes in terms of turn-based RPG’s and it has the added bonus of having Mario characters. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, see if I can help Mario save the Mushroom Kingdom, yet again!

Who are you gonna call to save the Mushroom Kingdom? It's a me, Mario!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The holiday season and the end of the year are almost upon us. Keep an eye out for more Zelda in 2023 but we're going to end 2022 in style. The perfect way to end the year is to see if I can beat Super Mario RPG before the New Year. If it doesn't happen, we'll pick up Mario RPG in the New Year! The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC's third wave comes out this week and if I'm able to play the new tracks that will be the Wednesday night episode. It's scheduled for a December 7 release so if we aren't able to race, we're going back to Mario RPG.

If you want to support the Shacknews Twitch channel with more than just watching the great programming, then I suggest you subscribe with Prime Gaming. It’s simple, painless, and best of all, it’s free. Subscribing allows you to support all the great Shacknews Twitch shows, not just the Stevetendo show! Join in the fun as we try to complete these great video games and talk some sports. If you've watched the Stevetendo show, you know we check the scores during the livestream. I would love to talk Jets, Devils, and Mets all night but that’s only a portion of what you come to the show to see. Tonight is a Hockey night and the Devils are hosting the Chicago Blackhawks so we'll be checking the score during the stream!

Start thinking of different games you want to see played on the Stevetendo show. If it’s available on the Nintendo Switch Online service, then it can be played on the program. I mentioned that I'm planning a Golden Eye 007 Playthrough whenever it gets added to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned as the game hasn't been given a release date yet.

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews Livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!