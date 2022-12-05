How to activate Reality Augments - Fortnite Find out how to use the new Reality Augments and what they do in Fortnite Chapter 4.

Fortnite Chapter 4 is upon us and with it comes an assortment of new gameplay features and items. Among the new features are Reality Augments, special perks that offer players unique gameplay benefits during matches. If you are curious about how to use and activate Reality Augments in Fortnite, you’ve come to the right place.

How to activate Reality Augments



Source: Shacknews

Reality Augments are gameplay perks and buffs that become available to players at certain intervals throughout matches in Fortnite. While playing a match, players will now be presented with a choice between two random Reality Augments. If you don’t like the Augments on offer, you can try to reroll them for something better. The longer you stay in the match, the more Augments you can obtain.

When a Reality Augment becomes available, a small Ready icon will pop up on the right side of the display. To activate an Augment, press the 7 key on PC or right on the D-pad with a controller to view the available Augments. You will be given two Augments to choose from each time they become available. If you don’t like the Augments on offer, you can reroll them once for free to try for something better, with subsequent rerolls costing Gold Bars.



Source: Shacknews

Reality Augments are only available until the end of the match, meaning the combination of Augments you have will change each time you play. Currently, there are 22 Reality Augments available in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Here are the Reality Augments you can encounter in the game, along with what they do:

Aerialist - Gain the ability to deploy your glider. Bloodhound - Enemies hit by your marksman rifle or bow shots are marked briefly. Bow Specialist - Bows draw and reload faster and arrows regenerate over time. Bush Warrior - Regenerate health and partial shields while inside large foliage. Chug Gunner - Receive a Chug Cannon. Demolition Munitions - Objects you destroy have a chance to drop explosives. Excludes player-built structures. First Assault - The first bullet in the magazine of your assault rifle deals bonus damage. Forecast - You can always see the next storm circle. Jelly Angler - Receive a Fishing Rod. You can use it to fish anywhere, but you can only fish up Jellyfish. Light Fingers - Makes weapons using light ammo reload faster. Mechanical Archer - Grants an Explosive and Shockwave Bow. More Parkour - Regenerate energy briefly after mantling or hurdling. Party Time - Gain Balloons over time. Pistol Amp - Pistols have greatly increased magazine size. Rifle Recycle - Weapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo. Rushing Reload - Sprinting will slowly reload your equipped Shotgun. Soaring Sprints - Able to jump much higher and with lower gravity while sprinting. Splash Medic - Offers a chance to find Chug Splash in every container you open. Storm Mark - When the storm changes, ping the area to highlight nearby enemies for a short duration. Supercharged - Vehicles you’re inside no longer consume fuel and have increased Health. Tactical Armory - Grants a Rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun. Tricked Out - Entering a Car or Truck applies Chonkers and a Cow Catcher to it.

It may be worth noting that certain Reality Augments are not available in competitive playlists, such as Chug Gunner and Storm Mark. Additional Augments will be introduced in the future, so stay tuned to our Fortnite page for more updates.