Evening Reading - December 5, 2022

Talking about Portal

What a phenomenal series of puzzle games. I would love there to be a third game!

The Last of Us HBO show gets another trailer

I'm so stoked for this. More video game shows!

Dunkey has some thoughts on Bayonetta 3

Do you agree with his position?

Christmas circa 1996

It was going to be a great Christmas for a lot of people that year.

The current calendar is weird

For those who celebrate pic.twitter.com/Ct1Ny2JHRj — TVAyyyy ✶ ✶ ✶ ✶ (@TVAyyyy) December 1, 2022

Reckon there will be a new calendar at some point?

Believing clearly-fake news stories

(after falling for a fake news story about how dry wall is becoming woke) but it could have been true and that’s what is becoming scary about today’s society — pudding person (@JUNlPER) April 26, 2022

The frustration is real.

Mr Monopoli shows of his Halo 2 speedrunning skills

I set a new Delta Halo Legendary speedrun World record using this subtle route change. This is a tough level with some fancy launching and flying. pic.twitter.com/FwQBUJbp6f — Monopoli (@Mr_Monopoli) December 3, 2022

Some incredible movement here.

So close to a discovery

So, so close to getting it pic.twitter.com/rZq363BWjI — Quinn (@kazel_93) December 3, 2022

Come on, you've almost got it.

Christmas advent calendar idea

god ive seen what you do for others… pic.twitter.com/FeypR3x0v1 — arwa 🧜🏼‍♀️🤍 bergman breakdown (@guseverettt) December 1, 2022

I'm going to do this. What a great idea!

