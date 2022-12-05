Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - December 5, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Talking about Portal

What a phenomenal series of puzzle games. I would love there to be a third game!

The Last of Us HBO show gets another trailer

I'm so stoked for this. More video game shows!

Dunkey has some thoughts on Bayonetta 3

Do you agree with his position?

Christmas circa 1996

It was going to be a great Christmas for a lot of people that year.

The current calendar is weird

Reckon there will be a new calendar at some point?

Believing clearly-fake news stories

The frustration is real.

Mr Monopoli shows of his Halo 2 speedrunning skills

Some incredible movement here.

So close to a discovery

Come on, you've almost got it.

Christmas advent calendar idea

I'm going to do this. What a great idea!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. 

Sam's cat Rad lying down and twisting

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola