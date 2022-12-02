Evening Reading - December 2, 2022

Hello, everyone! It's almost the end of the year and we're marching to the holidays here at Shacknews. Let's dive into a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

We have some new animals that are joining the fun in Planet Zoo.

Disney has already attempted to take on Animal Crossing. In 2023, they'll look to take on Mario Kart.

Experience the unique Lost Ark x The Witcher collaboration in January, 2023!



📜 https://t.co/P0vTvcUWGP pic.twitter.com/L10w8bXJSd — Lost Ark (@playlostark) December 1, 2022

If you missed the announcement yesterday, Lost Ark is about to cross over with The Witcher.

Finally, Season 3 for NBA 2K23 has begun.

Smash fallout continues

A statement from the Smash Calendar team:



We are disappointed to learn of the news that was revealed earlier this week about the Smash World Tour ceasing operations due to a licensing dispute. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/0JmyAnTj6A — Smash Calendar (@SmashCalendar) December 2, 2022

The story between Nintendo, Panda Global, and the Smash community isn't going away anytime soon and only promises to get uglier in the weeks ahead.

SANTA.EXE

I asked OpenAI to write a letter to my son explaining that Santa isn’t real and we make up stories out of love. This is making me slightly emotional 🥹 pic.twitter.com/zNMolDCCWA — Cynthia Savard (@CynthiaSavard) December 2, 2022

Why break the news to your kids yourself when you can have an AI do it for you?

MORTA-- NOPE!

4 years ago at the Game Awards we managed to pull off a surprise announcement of MK11, which turned out great.



Perhaps too great, as many assumed we'd repeat that trick for our next game.



Thank you for the anticipation, but we're not ready to announce the next NRS game yet.🙏 pic.twitter.com/QMXsuEPchR — Ed Boon (@noobde) December 2, 2022

At this point, Ed Boon should just say, "It'll be ready when it's ready."

ONE HIT me, baby, one more time!

I like to visit Todd in the Shadows for his year-end stuff, but before we get there, here's an analysis of a track I couldn't escape back in the 90s.

Do a barrel roll!

Star Fox in Zelda:



On Majora's mask screen, there are 4 in a row that line up perfectly with the cast of Star Fox. When asked about it, the game's director said it was just a coincidence... or maybe a developer did it without telling him.



More MM trivia: https://t.co/cqPV84qA7q pic.twitter.com/QHbvFnDH4F — Reggie-800's Nintendo Secrets (@reggie_800) December 2, 2022

I always appreciate it when Star Fox turns up anywhere these days.

Nothing but the Hotfix

MOAR RANDOMIZERS! I've seen plenty of Legend of Zelda randomizers, but this is the first time I'm seeing one for Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages. This isn't something you see everyda, so enjoy.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, we're taking a break from the heavier stuff as Sakurai looks at the way things were done back in the day versus the way things are done now.

This week in Shaqnews

I wanted to use a clip from the Shaq series on HBO Max. Then Shaq had to go around riding bicycles and nearly eating s**t on a unicycle. How can I not use that this week?

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Welcome back, Hangman!

Tonight in video game music

<a href="https://ropanuganti.bandcamp.com/album/arwing-odyssey-music-from-star-fox-64">Arwing Odyssey (Music from "Star Fox 64") by Ro Panuganti</a>

We really do need more Star Fox. Let's listen to some Star Fox.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into the first weekend of December! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!