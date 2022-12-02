Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 2: Nintendo Cyber Deals continue

Black Friday has ended and we're in a sort of limbo state. We're in the period after Black Friday, but before The Game Awards, which means there aren't a lot of sales happening around PlayStation or Xbox. However, Nintendo's holiday deal is actually still happening for a few more days, so jump in and grab what you can. Remember, there are some rare first-party titles up for grabs, so take a look and enjoy!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Colt Canyon - FREE!
- Dead End Job - FREE!
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Empire of Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Gaming add-ons are on sale during the Xbox Tis The Seasons Add-on Sale.
- LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $5.99 (90% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel's Avengers - $4.99 (75% off)
- The LEGO Movie Videogame - $4.99 (75% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (40% off)
- End of Year Sale
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $49.49 (45% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $37.49 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (60% off)
- NHL 23 X-Factor Edition [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (65% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.69 (67% off)
- Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $33.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $23.99 (60% off)
- Days Gone - $15.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Session: Skate Sim [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- More from the PlayStation End of Year Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Medieval Dynasty [PS5] - $26.24 (25% off)
- GigaBash [PS5/PS4] - $26.61 (25% off)
- Tinykin [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $20.79 (48% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mutant Football League - $4.49 (70% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Nioh 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Heavenly Bodies - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Cyber Deals
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - $41.99 (30% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $19.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $41.99 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $27.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses + Expansion Pass - $59.48 (30% off)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kirby Star Allies - $41.99 (30% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition [Early Access] - $52.49 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $41.99 (30% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $19.99 (50% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Neon White - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Origins - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $26.99 (55% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $11.24 (25% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $9.89 (67% off)
- Astral Chain - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise - $24.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order - $41.99 (30% off)
- No More Heroes 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $14.99 (50% off)
- A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism - $41.99 (30% off)
- Ubisoft Cyber Deals
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition - $70.19 (22% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $44.99 (25% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $17.99 (40% off)
- Prodeus - $19.99 (20% off)
- Temtem - $35.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $13.99 (30% off)
- Card Shark - $14.99 (25% off)
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon - $15.99 (20% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $20.79 (48% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R - $34.99 (30% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $19.49 (35% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $11.99 (40% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.99 (40% off)
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town - $23.99 (40% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $19.99 (20% off)
- Digimon Survive - $41.99 (30% off)
- OlliOlli World - $17.99 (40% off)
- South of the Circle - $9.09 (30% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.99 (37% off)
- The Artful Escape - $11.99 (40% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $14.99 (40% off)
- Lost in Random - $5.99 (80% off)
- Cruis'n Blast - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $9.99 (50% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 2: Nintendo Cyber Deals continue