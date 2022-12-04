Weekend Discussion - December 4, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
That's right, it's sudoku time! It wouldn't be a Sunday edition of Weekend Discussion without spending some time watching clever people solve tricky puzzles.
Einstein's General Relativity
Speaking of clever people, let's listen to Sabine Hossenfelder talk about Einstein's General Relativity. We're getting smarter by the second!
The Fourth Dimension
We're on a roll! Now it's time to talk a different type of maths with Numberphile and the fourth dimension!
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Cats got distracted
Lost yoghurt. pic.twitter.com/4VVxE3hemG— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) December 1, 2022
They forgot about the treat!
Can I get an "Oh yeah?!"
November 30, 2022
OH YEAH.
Relax, it's time for tea
In case Twitter is making you anxious, here’s a man making a traditional teapot.— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) November 21, 2022
[tiktok: zishacraftsman] pic.twitter.com/Kql2KzpIWB
I would like one of these teapots, thank you.
Looks like a plug for a big mech
November 29, 2022
This is a great Twitter account. Check it out.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Rainfall (Praise You) - Tom Santa
- Miss You - Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz
- West Coast - OneRepublic
- Grapefruit - Tove Lo
Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week
- Saying goodbye to my two-year-old save file in The Long Dark
- Company of Heroes 3's Italian campaign adds environmental splendor to WW2 strategy
- Shackpets beats Twitter to the punch with 5 checkmarks for $8 in latest update
- Shacknews Holiday 2022 Gift Guide for Gamers
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? Support Shacknews for free by checking out Shackpets. We have a brand new update where you can decorate your pet pictures with funny stickers!
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - December 4, 2022