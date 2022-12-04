Weekend Discussion - December 4, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

That's right, it's sudoku time! It wouldn't be a Sunday edition of Weekend Discussion without spending some time watching clever people solve tricky puzzles.

Einstein's General Relativity

Speaking of clever people, let's listen to Sabine Hossenfelder talk about Einstein's General Relativity. We're getting smarter by the second!

The Fourth Dimension

We're on a roll! Now it's time to talk a different type of maths with Numberphile and the fourth dimension!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Cats got distracted

They forgot about the treat!

Can I get an "Oh yeah?!"

OH YEAH.

Relax, it's time for tea

In case Twitter is making you anxious, here’s a man making a traditional teapot.



[tiktok: zishacraftsman] pic.twitter.com/Kql2KzpIWB — Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) November 21, 2022

I would like one of these teapots, thank you.

Looks like a plug for a big mech

This is a great Twitter account. Check it out.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

