Weekend Discussion - December 4, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

That's right, it's sudoku time! It wouldn't be a Sunday edition of Weekend Discussion without spending some time watching clever people solve tricky puzzles.

Einstein's General Relativity

Speaking of clever people, let's listen to Sabine Hossenfelder talk about Einstein's General Relativity. We're getting smarter by the second!

The Fourth Dimension

We're on a roll! Now it's time to talk a different type of maths with Numberphile and the fourth dimension!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Cats got distracted

They forgot about the treat!

Can I get an "Oh yeah?!"

OH YEAH.

Relax, it's time for tea

I would like one of these teapots, thank you.

Looks like a plug for a big mech

This is a great Twitter account. Check it out.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Sam's cat Rad having a sleep

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

Hello, Meet Lola