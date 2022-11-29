Evening Reading - November 29, 2022

Greetings, Shackers! I hope you had a good Thanksgiving or, at the very least, a delightfully long weekend. We’re back in action for one of the last weeks of 2022 coverage for here at Shacknews and we hope you enjoyed our content today, but now it’s time to wind down after a long day of posting. Welcome to the latest edition of Evening Reading!

The Second Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer

It sure was a good one. If you missed it, we’ve got it for you right here. We even made a feature of everything we spotted, including easter eggs and more!

I have my own theories as well, if you don’t mind.

Six worlds in particular huh?... Would be... rather wild if there was like... six magical Golden Coins hidden in them somewhere. pic.twitter.com/sCOPgCZjum — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) November 29, 2022

It will be interesting to see how things turn out!

Some tea and cheese for your bedside jable?

My bedside jable pic.twitter.com/d7VjcRRJdO — Jessica Gonzalez💙✨ actual sicilian 🇮🇹 (@_TechJess) November 29, 2022

The most rough-and-tumble coffee table you ever did see.

We ride!

Flight of the Valkyries should be playing, but like, a much more cutesy cover of it.

Honda’s SF6 theme has utmost swag

Step into the ring! 🎵



E. Honda's Theme from #StreetFighter6 represents the vivid makeup kabuki actors wear on stage. pic.twitter.com/zXUF6an3X7 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) November 29, 2022

I freaking love the fusion of traditional Kabuki and hip-hop in this track. Definitely one of my favorites of Street Fighter 6’s music so far.

Bad bedfellows

You really need to pay attention to which side of your companion you’re snuggling.

I’m still digging the new Pokemon

Tinkaton is my favorite. The lore behind this rotten little creature of sugary joy is amazing.

Rockruff Bogard vs Psyduck Howard

A rivalry as old as time! pic.twitter.com/KozWXAN5Xe — Phons0 (@Phons0) November 29, 2022

Speaking of Pokemon, two of my favorite things in one place: SNK and pocket monsters. How could I resist?

*clenches fist* “Duuuck-uh!!!”

