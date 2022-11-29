Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - November 29, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Greetings, Shackers! I hope you had a good Thanksgiving or, at the very least, a delightfully long weekend. We’re back in action for one of the last weeks of 2022 coverage for here at Shacknews and we hope you enjoyed our content today, but now it’s time to wind down after a long day of posting. Welcome to the latest edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from the Internet!!!

The Second Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer

It sure was a good one. If you missed it, we’ve got it for you right here. We even made a feature of everything we spotted, including easter eggs and more!

I have my own theories as well, if you don’t mind.

It will be interesting to see how things turn out!

Some tea and cheese for your bedside jable?

The most rough-and-tumble coffee table you ever did see.

We ride!

Flight of the Valkyries should be playing, but like, a much more cutesy cover of it.

Honda’s SF6 theme has utmost swag

I freaking love the fusion of traditional Kabuki and hip-hop in this track. Definitely one of my favorites of Street Fighter 6’s music so far.

Bad bedfellows

You really need to pay attention to which side of your companion you’re snuggling.

I’m still digging the new Pokemon

Tinkaton is my favorite. The lore behind this rotten little creature of sugary joy is amazing.

Rockruff Bogard vs Psyduck Howard

Speaking of Pokemon, two of my favorite things in one place: SNK and pocket monsters. How could I resist?
*clenches fist* “Duuuck-uh!!!”

And that covers your Evening Reading for this fine Tuesday, friends. Thank you for your readership.

A mini-Aussie Shepherd dressed up in Shackpets stickers.
Flaff is looking pretty in the new Shackpets update. Your pets can too if you complete the app's new Challenges!

That’s about it, Shackers. Thank you for stopping by and have a great night! Up to something fun? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!

